What does UFC star Tony Ferguson's back tattoo mean?

Tony Ferguson will return to action against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 262, May 15, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Throughout the years, Tony Ferguson has emerged as one of the UFC's most popular lightweights due to his entertaining style and charismatic personality. But what many fans don't know about Tony Ferguson is the story behind his iconic back tattoo. So, what does it signify for 'El Cucuy'?

Tony Ferguson's back is plastered with a huge tattoo of a cross and a pair of wings. The cross symbolizes Tony Ferguson's religious views as a Christian. Meanwhile, there are multiple interpretations of what the wings might symbolize for Tony Ferguson.

According to bodyartguru.com, a website that primarily discusses tattoos of athletes and celebrities, Tony Ferguson's pair of wings signifies his near-death experiences as a UFC fighter. Sports website sportsmanor.com, on the other hand, believes the wings represent Tony Ferguson's ability to escape the jaws of defeat.

Both interpretations seem logical, but Tony Ferguson hasn't revealed what his body art really means.

In recent years, GQ Sports has been running a YouTube series in which professional athletes, including UFC fighters, talk about their tattoos. Unfortunately, Tony Ferguson hasn't been featured on the show yet.

Tony Ferguson returns at UFC 262

Tony Ferguson has floundered in his last two fights against top contenders Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira after going on a 12-fight winning streak. But the TUF 10 (The Ultimate Fighter) winner will get a shot at redemption when he makes his first UFC appearance in 2021.

'El Cucuy' will face another dangerous opponent in 10th-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush. At UFC 262, Ferguson will come in as a favorite against the Assyrian-American

Dariush, however, promises to send Ferguson further down the ranks. And while he believes that the best version of Ferguson will show up come fight night, he also claims that he's well-equiped to score the upset.