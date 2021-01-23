What are the weight classes Conor McGregor has competed at in the UFC?

Conor McGregor made his UFC debut in 2013 against Marcus Brimage. It was a featherweight (145 lbs) bout, and since then the Notorious One has competed in the lightweight (155 lbs) division as well as the welterweight (170 lbs) division of the UFC.

The victory over Marcus Brimage via knockout marked the beginning of Conor McGregor's seven-fight winning streak in the featherweight division. The Irishman fought Chad Mendez for the interim featherweight title at UFC 189. McGregor knocked out Mendez in the second round.

This victory led Conor McGregor to an undisputed title shot against Jose Aldo Jr. at UFC 194. It took 13 seconds for the Irishman to knock out Aldo with a counter left hook. McGregor's fighting prowess was now undeniable, and Aldo's knockout took the world by storm.

After conquering the featherweight division, McGregor had his eyes set on capturing the lightweight title. But Nate Diaz, who was on cloud nine after his victory over Michael Johnson, had other plans. Diaz called out Conor McGregor in the post-fight interview. This call-out created a buzz in the MMA world and got the attention of the Notorious One.

It was at UFC 196 that the two UFC superstars locked horns inside the octagon. The bout took place in the welterweight division. Nate Diaz caught Conor McGregor in a rear naked choke and secured the victory. The rivalry continued at UFC 202 where Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz faced each other in a rematch. This time, the Irishman was able to defeat Nate Diaz via majority decision.

And who can forget this pivotal moment in Conor McGregor's journey to #UFC257.



Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2 made for one of the most memorable fight weeks in UFC history.



Watch full Timeline: https://t.co/eiRHtSNIxM pic.twitter.com/EvdNyz08tk — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 23, 2021

Now, the only major challenge that Conor McGregor was left to face was capturing the lightweight belt. The Irishman decided to take on Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 for the lightweight strap. Alvarez lost in the second round via KO/TKO, and Conor McGregor became the first double champ in UFC history.

Before #UFC229 tickets go on sale today we go ALL angles on how @TheNotoriousMMA became the double champ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XuXDCvxDjv — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 17, 2018

What will be the weight division for the rematch between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier?

Advertisement

Conor McGregor's last fight was in the welterweight division against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irishman makes his return to the octagon at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier. This scrap will be their second encounter as the two previously fought at UFC 178.

The rematch will be a lightweight bout, unlike the initial meeting which was in the featherweight division. As both fighters look less drained than their last fight, it will be interesting to see how the main event unfolds at UFC 257.