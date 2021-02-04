What is Youtuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul putting up at Goldin auctions and what is it expected to fetch?

Logan Paul is putting up 36 boxes of unopened First-Edition Pokémon cards through Goldin Auctions, bidding for which will start on February 4 and continue till February 11.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer announced on his social media channels as well as on his stream about the auction of the Pokémon card boxes, which cost Logan Paul a sum of $2 million total to collect. Bidding for each box on Goldin Auctions will start from $10,000.

Logan Paul describes the collection as among the "rarest, most valuable, high-demand, low-supply item in the collecting world."

After all the packs are sold off, Logan Paul will hold a live unboxing stream on his YouTube channel on February 27, a day that marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise and is also know as Pokémon Day worldwide. On this day quarter of a century ago, Pokémon Red and Green was first released in Japan.

He will be joined by Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin, and together they will unveil to the lucky buyers which card they are going to receive.

"I am thrilled to partner with Goldin for the biggest Pokémon unboxing ever. This is a newfound obsession of mine and I am so excited to share it with other enthusiasts around the world," Logan Paul said in a media statement.

We're thrilled to be w/ @loganpaul to auction off 1st edition #Pokemon which will be opened on a live #boxbreak w/ Logan & @kengoldin! Starting 2/4, bid on the ability to win these packs, Paul NFT digital art, & a S/O on the live stream! Auction is only on https://t.co/qlvBBNLR8M pic.twitter.com/uXZkFHzFnn — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) February 3, 2021

How did Logan Paul come up with the idea?

Logan Paul, who claims himself to be a "Pokémon nerd", has been talking about his card collection over the last few months on his YouTube channel as well as Impaulsive podcast.

Back in October, 2020, Logan Paul hosted a similar unboxing on his stream, where he pulled a rare Charizard card edition, of which only hundred pieces or so are known to exist in the card collection circuit. If a similar card appears in any of the 36 boxes up for auction, that will be worth $350,000 each, Paul explains. Same applies for other expensive cards like Venusaur, Pikachu, or Blastoise.

The video of the unboxing went viral, and Logan Paul decided to take it a notch higher, as he explains in his latest video.

"Last October, I sat down for what I expected to be a mildly popular stream of a Pokémon nerd breaking open a $200,000 box of first edition cards and boy was I wrong. For the next three hours, 300,000 people watched a grown a** man open shiny cardboard in his garage. Today, that video has over 11 million views, we raised $130,000 for mental illness, and Pokémon proved yet again why it is the highest grossing media franchise in the world. I went to sleep that night with only one thought on my mind - I have to do that again," Logan Paul said on the video.

Watch the video of Logan Paul below: