When Alex Pereira brutally slammed Khamzat Chimaev while praising other UFC fighters including Israel Adesanya

Former UFC two-weight champion Alex Pereira slammed Khamzat Chimaev while praising other fighters, including Israel Adesanya, during a previous interview. There is no love lost between Pereira and Chimaev as they have frequently engaged in a war of words on social media.

The feud began when 'Borz' called out 'Poatan' for a fight after the latter secured a victory against 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 281 in November 2022, and claimed the middleweight title. In the aftermath of this fight, Chimaev issued several callouts to Pereira and labeled him as "easy money".

In response, Pereira offered to fight Chimaev at light-heavyweight instead of middleweight— an offer that Chimaev initially declined— but later accepted when Pereira became a champion in the division. In light of this, the 37-year-old accused Chimaev of chasing the hype and popularity of champions.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Pereira was describing UFC fighters in one or two words. He took this opportunity to slam the Chechen fighter, labeling him:

"Dog's A*sh*le."

On the flip side, the Brazilian had words of praise for all the other fighters on the list, including former opponent Adesanya, whom he labeled:

"Warrior"

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Kamaru Usman jokes 'It's not fair' for Israel Adesanya to refuse trilogy fight with Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo.

During the episode, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' jokingly said that it would be fair if Adesanya does not accept a trilogy bout with Alex Pereira. According to him, Adesanya can't simply walk away from the Pereira Saga after finally getting a win in their fourth encounter.

"You can't make me play this game four or five times, and then when you finally beat me, you're like— I'm done. That's why (fans) would be like that."

'The Last Stylebender' went on to explain his reasoning for not wanting to fight 'Poatan' for a fifth time. He said:

"He's a hard fight. He knows I'm a hard fight. I'm not scared to fight the guy, it's just [that] it's a hard fight. Whenever I fight him, I know that I'm in for it, and he knows the same thing. So I finally got what I needed from that saga, and if I beat him now, what are they going to say? 'Actually, it's 3-2' or whatever. They'll make up some new sh*t."

Check out Kamaru Usman's and Israel Adesanya's comments about Alex Pereira below (34:35):

