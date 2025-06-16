When Alex Pereira responded to hilarious question about viral training session with Kayla Harrison

Alex Pereira and Kayla Harrison trained together over a year ago. The two worked on their grappling techniques, and the newly minted 135-pound champion was able to take Pereira down with ease. Fight fans were amazed by Harrison’s incredible strength and technique, especially given the 70-pound weight difference between her and Pereira.

Pereira suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Magomed Ankalev earlier this year, which resulted in him losing the light heavyweight strap. On the other hand, Harrison captured the bantamweight title at UFC 316 by securing a submission victory against Juliana Pena. Pereira and Harrison have previously fought on the same card at UFC 300, where both emerged victorious.

'Poatan' appeared in an interview with SPORTSNET, during which he was questioned about the infamous takedown landed by Harrison. Pereira seemed to downplay the situation by stating through translator, Plinio Cruz, that he recently trained with kids and ended up sustaining facial damange.

"Training man. Today, [at] my gym, he trained with kids. Got a lot of punches on his face, that's how he learns."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (3:48):

Alex Pereira and sons show love to Kayla Harrison after title win

Alex Pereira recently posed for a snapshot with his two sons, all donning shirts featuring Kayla Harrison’s image, in celebration of her dominant title win at UFC 316. The wholesome gesture caught the 34-year-old’s attention, prompting her to comment “Chama” under the post.

'Poatan' and Harrison share a wholesome relationship. The bantamweight champion has praised Pereira for executing judo moves with ease, and also rewarded him with a yellow belt after his win against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. In the past, Harrison has also talked about how the Brazilian battled alcoholism in his early years and later transitioned to combat sports.

Check out the post below:

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

