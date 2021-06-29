When are Blueface and Kane Trujillo aka Neumane fighting?

Popular rapper Blueface will challenge TikToker Kane Trujillo aka Neumane in a bare-knuckle boxing match on July 23, 2021. The fight will take place under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) banner.

BKFC founder Dave Feldman announced last Friday that the 'Thotiana' rapper will exchange blows with Trujillo on the promotion's July 23 card, which will be headlined by former UFC stars Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.

Blueface and Trujillo shared an intense face-off at the recently concluded BKFC introductory press conference.

Rumors about Blueface's potential fight surfaced days before his matchup was made official. Many fans were left puzzled at the peculiarity of the news, since the California-born rapper has no fighting experience.

However, Blueface's sports background includes American football. During his high school years, the 24-year-old helped his team claim the East Valley League Championship in 2014.

Blueface played college football for Fayetteville State University, where he cemented his position as the starting quarterback. He put an end to his football career in 2016 and subsequently entered the realm of rapping.

Trujillo, on the other hand, has no fighting experience either, though he played basketball in high school, according to Famous Birthdays. Neumane is best known for posting viral content on TikTok, where he has amassed almost three million followers.

He was recently seen with UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal.

"I never boxed, I'm a gang member" - Blueface on his BKFC fight against Kane Trujillo

During his recent interview with TMZ, Blueface acknowledged his lack of boxing credentials. But the 24-year-old said he has a knack for fighting, suggesting that he wouldn't look like a new kid on the block if he shares the ring with Kane Trujillo.

"I never boxed. I'm a gang member, so I just fight a lot... I've only been eating grilled and baked stuff lately. Yeah, I'm on a diet and everything. I ain't been smoking, drinking, nothing. I don't know if you guys saw but me and YK Osiris (Blueface's rapper friend) were actually boxing in the backyard for fun, kicks, and giggles, and that's really how all of this celebrity boxing came about, in my opinion," said Blueface.

