"When his career dies, mine dies" - Chael Sonnen takes credit for playing a "small part" in Anderson Silva's longevity 

Chael Sonnen shared a famed rivalry with Anderson Silva when 'The Spider' was at the peak of his dominant UFC middleweight title reign. More than a decade later, Silva is set to take center stage on October 29 in a boxing match against Jake Paul, while Sonnen served as the host of the event's press conference.

'The American Gangster' believes Anderson Silva is his "last connection" in terms of his relevance to combat sports. Sonnen believes his own career will come to an end the day Silva's career ends. The 45-year-old said in an interview with MMA Fighting:

"When his career dies, mine dies. There's something, no matter how small... I'm in that ring with him. I'm a part of that journey. I'm a part of what got him here. Or the hard workouts he did, the motivation, somewhere along. A small part, but in all fairness, he's my last connection. When he goes, you know, that's it. The wrestling community felt that way when Daniel Cormier stepped away. But I'll just share that I cling to Anderson hanging in there."

Watch Sonnen's full interview below:

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva seem to have buried the hatchet

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva shared one of the fiercest rivalries in UFC history in their prime. Coming off three straight wins and a heel persona straight out of pro wrestling, Sonnen secured a title shot against 'The Spider' at UFC 117 in 2010.

'The American Gangster' fell victim to an arm-triangle from Silva in the fifth round, after having thoroughly dominated the Brazilian till then. Sonnen made every attempt to get on Silva's nerves ahead of the rematch, even making distasteful comments about his wife. Sonnen said on The MMA Show with Mauro Ranallo:

"You tell Anderson Silva that I'm coming over and I'm kicking down his backdoor and patting his little lady on the ass and I'm telling her to make me a steak, medium-rare just how I like it."

Sonnen was schooled by Silva in the rematch at UFC 148, en route to a second-round TKO. After the matchup, Silva seemingly had no hard feelings and even invited his rival for dinner.

Although Sonnen never made it to dinner at Silva's, the two appear to have completely buried the hatchet. While 'The American Gangster' was on MC duties for the Paul vs. Silva presser, 'The Spider' asked his former rival:

“You never come to my house, to my barbecue, man. Why?”

Sonnen clarified that he never thought Silva's invitation was serious. The 45-year-old was also unsure if his old rival's wife had forgiven him. Sonnen said:

“Okay, okay, here’s the thing.I didn’t think it was a sincere offer. If I knew I was really invited—and then I didn’t know if your wife forgave me. It was a whole thing. That’s the real answer, why I didn’t come.”

