When Conor McGregor explained how NBA legend LeBron James inspired him to take care of his body 

Prior to his match with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor, in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, talked about how reading up on legend LeBron James inspired him to take care of his body.

McGregor said:

"I read something about LeBron James a while back about maybe a year ago, that he spent $1.5 million annual on his health, himself. His everything. His nutritionists, trainers, everything. And I spent nothing. Only in camp."

McGregor admitted that he chastised himself after realizing how he was wasting money on meaningless items rather than investing in his health. 'The Notorious' mentioned investing a lot of his wealth in buying fancy cars and watches instead of investing it in his body and fitness like James:

"I drop money on a bleeding car, or a watch, so I'm like, spend on myself. My health, my fitness, and that's helped me. And then you're going to acquire even more when you're sharp, and that's what I am now."

LeBron James is one of the league's most physically powerful players, but it hasn't come easy. According to reports, James spends $1.5 million every year on his body. His seven-figure investment goes into his home gym, trainers, masseuses, cooks, appliances, and other expenses.

Getting inspired by James certainly worked for 'The Notorious' as he defeated Cerrone in just 40 seconds of the first round via TKO.

Watch Conor McGregor's interview here:

Is Conor McGregor planning to go up a weight division?

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself alongside his stunning Bentley Continental GT. His fans were quite shocked as McGregor looked considerably more buffed up.

Many started questioning his intentions behind the sudden bulk. Some were of the opinion that maybe he's planning to go up the weight division. A tweet read:

"This man is never fighting professionally mixed martial arts. Look at how big he’s gotten. Boxing?? May be down the line. But he’s not getting a cage that big. Absolutely not."

However, Conor Mcgregor was quick to reply. He wrote:

"All I read was "look how big he has got." My man! These clowns are ****ed when I get back."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

My man!

These clowns are fucked when I get back. Laney Cole Bay Bay!! @PrinceLaney This man is never fighting professionally mixed martial arts. Look at how big he’s gotten. Boxing?? May be down the line. But he’s not getting a cage that big. Absolutely not. twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… This man is never fighting professionally mixed martial arts. Look at how big he’s gotten. Boxing?? May be down the line. But he’s not getting a cage that big. Absolutely not. twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… All I read was “look how big he has gotten”My man!These clowns are fucked when I get back. twitter.com/princelaney/st… All I read was “look how big he has gotten”

My man!

These clowns are fucked when I get back. twitter.com/princelaney/st…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In later replies, 'The Notorious' went on to mention his weight training. After his leg injury, the fighter could not move around much so he chose use heavy weights in his training routine. He also mentioned that his power has significantly increased since then.

Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon since his defeat to Dustin Poirer in July this year. The fighter suffered a broken leg in the first round and is currently recovering. He is expected to return some time in 2022 but who he will face remains unknown.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Jack Cunningham