When Conor McGregor showed up to UFC Fight Island in style on a yacht!

Conor McGregor has never held himself back from flaunting his opulent lifestyle, and such was the case when he arrived on UFC Fight Island last month. Ahead of his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, 'The Notorious One' checked into UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on his luxurious yacht.

McGregor was seen meditating on the front deck of the vessel swathed in comfortable cushions. The former UFC double champ posted a series of photos on his Twitter account moments before alighting from the yacht.

Conor McGregor then hopped into a stunning Rolls Royce to reach the 'W Hotel' where he received a grand welcome.

Conor McGregor arrives at the Fighter (W) Hotel. #UFC257pic.twitter.com/bjDcR2IXMm — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) January 18, 2021

McGregor's love for yachts is evident considering he has splashed out millions of dollars by treating himself to a pair of lavish vessels. According to The Sun, the Irishman spent $3.4 million to purchase a customised Prestige 750 yacht in 2019. The model is apparently tagged as 'Ocean Dave' which contains four cabins.

Apart from the Prestige 750 model, Conor McGregor also owns a Lamborghini yacht priced at $3.4 million. Out of the limited 63 copies of the yacht, McGregor bought the 12th manufactured boat to honour his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey brand.

Which is Conor McGregor's dream yacht?

Conor McGregor was left in awe when a 'Sailing Yacht A' stumbled into the Irishman's way during his getaway on Formentera island. After losing his highly-publicised bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, McGregor embarked on holidays, and that is when he encountered the jaw-dropping Sailing Yacht A.

The 32-year-old decided to have a closer look at the yacht, which he referred it as 'something out of a bond film'.

In another Instagram post, Conor McGregor said that Saialing A Yacht was 'truly motivating'. He wrote:

"That was a mad scene. I only posted 'race to the next yacht' two days ago and then this one pulls up right out my back garden. The biggest one of all. This is an eye opening level of opulence to witness first hand. To me, it is truly motivating. I'm starting to think I don't have a wealth belly just yet. I'm more just rich fat now. I must keep eating. I wonder if my lunch is ready. Happy Tuesday."

Sailing Yacht A is reportedly priced at $440 million, and it is owned by a Russian businessman named Andrey Melnichenko.