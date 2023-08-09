When Conor McGregor used Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer in a Simpsons meme to slam Khabib Nurmagomedov's criticism of ring girls

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had one of the most intense rivalries the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen. Their rivalry spilled outside the octagon and McGregor even attacked Nurmagomedov's personal beliefs on several occasions.

'The Notorious' did not spare Nurmagomedov when it came to his comments about UFC's ring girls. In a press conference in Moscow, the Russian fighter dismissed the need for ring girls in mixed martial arts. He said:

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realize that is a history [behind ring card girls]. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion."

Check out his comments below:

Sameera Khan @SameeraKhan



🤣 pic.twitter.com/OOSEHsWuKI Khabib Nurmagomedov: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov got criticized for his comments and was labeled 'sexist' by many fans and fighters. Conor McGregor also jumped on the bandwagon and trolled 'The Eagle' on Twitter. He posted a meme from the popular American sitcom, The Simpsons, and took aim at Nurmagomedov's aversion to ring girls.

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov stands by his opinion on UFC's ring girls, says "Dana can do whatever he wants"

A few months after Khabib Nurmagomedov's heavily criticized comments about the UFC's ring girls, he addressed the subsequent backlash on the comments.

He refused to back down from his beliefs and cited that it was his personal opinion which he does not want to enforce on anyone else such as UFC president Dana White.

"I have my own promotion Eagle Fighting Championship and someone ask about why there's no ring girls there. I say because I think there's no reason. It's my opinion. Some people don't agree with this, but who cares? I don't care, because I have my opinion. Because this is my promotion and I make decision. Not Dana or not other people, you know? Dana can do whatever he wants. I'm gonna do whatever I want... This is his decision because his name is Dana White. My name is Khabib."

Nurmagomedov also stated that he would not shy away from speaking his mind regardless of the general consensus around his views.

Check out his comments below: