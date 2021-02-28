"When daddy comes home" - Jon Jones has a strong message for the UFC heavyweight elite

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones made a sly remark on the slow-paced headliner fight between Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik tonight.

Gane's measured approach at UFC Vegas 20 appears to have not impressed Jon Jones. Bon Gamin strikes with Rozenstruik from outside and even grappled to evade his knockout prowess. 'Bones' took to Twitter and jabbed at the two heavyweights to take a cautious style of fighting each other.

Jon Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut in 2021. The Albuquerque native has been dominant in the light heavyweight bracket with 14 title defenses to his name. Jones is known for his agility inside the cage. The MMA veteran has sent out a stern warning to the heavyweight roster that "standing around" won't work on him.

These boys better get used to pushing the pace, all this standing around ain’t gonna fly when daddy comes home. #ufcvegas20 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 28, 2021

At UFC Vegas 20, Ciryl Gane churned out a unanimous decision victory with a strategic approach. The French MMA fighter is being criticized by MMA pundits on social media for not utilizing the main event platform.

There's a time and place to take risks. For Ciryl Gane, it's not right now. He's looking at staying undefeated and making the next step in the rankings. I have no problem with the way he's fighting. For Jairzinho Rozenstruik, it's time. It was time two rounds ago. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 28, 2021

Ciryl Gane mentioned in his post-fight interview that he is ready to take on anyone in the division next. Despite being less experienced relatively, the undefeated fighter believes he deserves to be in title contention conversation now.

Undefeated @ciryl_gane says he's ready to be in the heavyweight title picture after #UFCVegas20 pic.twitter.com/tVkdGuXKZk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 28, 2021

Jon Jones will fight the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2

Earlier this year, UFC president Dana White announced that Jon Jones will fight the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou rematch. The former light heavyweight is expected to leapfrog other contenders and fight for the belt. White told BT Sport:

"Yeah, Francis (Ngannou) deserves this shot, you know. And if you look at what Stipe (Miocic) has accomplished, it's impossible not to call him the greatest heavyweight of all time. So, to see him and Francis square off again. And if, imagine if he can beat Francis again, he will look like an absolute killer. Then you would get Stipe and Jon Jones, or you would get Jon Jones versus Francis."

I feel like I move pretty good for a fat boy, I believe I’ll be moving at my all-time best once I actually get in shape pic.twitter.com/qjEsXfShid — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 26, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Jon Jones recommences his dominant run in the heavyweight division as well. Judging by his recent social media posts, it looks like the former champ is getting ready to claim the heavyweight throne.