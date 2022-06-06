"They'd be lining up for days" - When Dana White answered if he’d let other UFC fighters slap him like Nate Diaz got to

During his appearance on the very first episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast with Jim Norton and Matt Serra in 2016, UFC president Dana White answered whether he would let other fighters slap him the way Nate Diaz did.

White said:

"Yeah trust me, if I open that one up, they would be lining up for days"

Listen to the full podcast below:

On the episode, former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra asked White about the infamous Stockton slap that Diaz inflicted on the UFC president. White explained the bizarre incident, saying:

"We were heading back to the arena, we are on Crenshaw. And there was a place called the Turf hotel. It just came to me and I said, 'Pull the truck over, I want Nate to slap me.' And Nate looked at me like, 'What the f**k!' You should've saw the look in his face when I said that... Then we pulled over and he started slapping away."

Watch Nate Diaz's Stockton slap on Dana White below:

The trio also discussed various other topics, including the rematch between Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold for the middleweight title, Conor McGregor's work ethic, and more.

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi It took one hard slap from Nate Diaz but Dana White got Diaz-McGregor 2 done for UFC 202. It took one hard slap from Nate Diaz but Dana White got Diaz-McGregor 2 done for UFC 202. https://t.co/4Y2bWh2byd

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor's come back and potential Nate Diaz trilogy

With the entire MMA community eagerly awaiting the comeback of MMA's biggest star Conor McGregor, the UFC president addressed the anticipated return in an interview with TMZ Sports.

When asked about a possible date for McGregor's comeback, the UFC president said:

"Yeah, you know he is chomping at the bit to come back. Realistically, when you look at everything he's got going on now, with coming back and other things that need to be done to get ready to prepare again. It's probably early fall."

Earlier in the same interview, White was asked about the possibility of a third fight between McGregor and Diaz. The UFC president confirmed his belief that the fight would happen, suggesting he'd be "shocked" if it didn't.

Watch the interview below:

McGregor and Diaz are currently level in their head-to-head with one win apiece. A rubber match between the two is something the fans have been wanting for some time.

