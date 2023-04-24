When Dana White said Gina Carano was harder to deal with than Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano was labeled the "hardest athlete" to deal with by UFC president Dana White.

Back in 2014, Carano was in negotiations to sign with the UFC and take on Ronda Rousey in a bantamweight championship matchup. However, the UFC was unable to bring the former Elite XC and Strikeforce fighter on board.

Speaking about the negotiations with Gina Carano, Dana White made some stern statements about her and her manager. White also revealed that the former CEO of UFC, Lorenzo Fertitta, urged him not to talk to Carano's manager if he wanted to make her fight against Ronda Rousey happen.

Suggesting that she was harder to deal with than Chuck Lidell and Tito Ortiz, the UFC president said (H/T Fox Sports):

"The hardest human being we've ever dealt with and I didn't see it coming. I don't know, we'll see how these things play out. Just incredibly difficult. We've dealt with [Brock] Lesnar, Tito [Ortiz], Chuck [Liddell] was f**king king of the world, Ronda Rousey, we've pretty much done deals with everyone on earth and she is the hardest f**king athlete we have ever dealt with."

Dana White added:

"The problem is she allows herself to be handled by these Hollywood f**king idiots. It's absolutely crazy. We've had all the biggest superstars in the world. You're talking about a girl who hasn't fought in a while. Any time you deal with anyone in f**king Hollywood it's a joke. It's literally a joke, it's comical. You feel like you're in a 'Saturday Night Live' skit. This can't be f**king real. In dealing with her people, I don't know if it can be done."

Gina Carano claims disrespect from Dana White led to her not fighting in the UFC

Gina Carano appeared on episode #1837 of the JRE podcast to discuss a variety of topics. In the podcast, the former MMA fighter also revealed why she never ended up signing for the UFC.

Gina Carano revealed that her potential matchup against Ronda Rousey never came to fruition because she felt disrespected by Dana White. It is worth noting that she was out of action for a while before the UFC came calling in 2014.

"You can't just go back in that world a feel instantly disrespected on so many levels. And then I think another movie came up and I was like 'Sweet, I'm just gonna go do this movie then.' I don't need to be disrespected, you know?"

Watch the full JRE podcast clip here:

