When Draymond Green received sympathy from surging UFC star after bad performances in the NBA finals against Boston Celtics

Back in June, the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green received a lot of flak from basketball fans for his dismal performances in the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics.

Green faced a lot of heat, especially for his lukewarm performances in the second and third games of the finals consisting of six games in total.

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad was one of the few athletes who came out to offer some sympathy for the 32-year-old.

Muhammad took to Twitter to claim that he felt "bad" for the flak Green received due to his poor performances in the NBA finals.

"Kinda feel bad for draymond lol."

Draymond Green was recently involved in a physical altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole. Green allegedly threw a punch at Poole during a practice session on Wednesday following a heated verbal exchange.

When Conor McGregor trolled Draymond Green and Floyd Mayweather

Back in 2017, UFC star Conor McGregor jibed at Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors (GSW) star claimed he was rooting for Floyd Mayweather ahead of his boxing match with McGregor. McGregor was pictured in the GSW No. 23 jersey, which Green wears, and he asked the Irishman to remove it since he was supporting Mayweather.

McGregor fired back by stating that he was actually wearing a C.J. Watson jersey and asked Green to "stay in school." He also claimed that he didn't know who Green was at the time.

"I don't know who the f--k you are. No disrespect tho kid keep hustling and stay in school. Now ask yourself why I'm rocking C.j. when I don't give a f--k about basketball. dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid."

JAMES MOONEY 💣 @JamesMooneyGC



CJ Watson got caught up with Floyd's girl for those that missed the reference @TheNotoriousMMA is a SAVAGE!

McGregor's jibe was also aimed at Mayweather, as Watson was allegedly involved in a relationship with Josie Harris, who is the mother of the 50-0 boxer's three children.

Griffin Doersching @HokageDoersch McGregor is the ultimate savage for wearing that. If you don't know, CJ Watson slept with Mayweather's girl and he found out and went nuts

