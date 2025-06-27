When Dustin Poirier pledged $20,000 to charity of Charles Oliveira's choice

Dustin Poirier has repeatedly showcased his philanthropic side. Back in 2022, following his title loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Poirier demonstrated great sportsmanship by donating $20,000 to a charity of Oliveira's choice.

This gesture was a kind one from Poirier, who has long used his platform to fuel change through The Good Fight Foundation. The former interim champion has also famously accepted post-fight donations from opponents to his charity, with Max Holloway donating his fight gloves after their title bout at UFC 236 and Khabib Nurmagomedov auctioning his kit from UFC 242.

Check out a clip of Dustin Poirier promising the donation to Charles Oliveira in-cage below:

Poirier is gearing up for the final bout of his UFC career. 'The Diamond' will run it back with Holloway in the main event of UFC 318 in his home state of Louisiana for the BMF belt. Meanwhile, Oliveira is set to square off against Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier breaks down Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on the upcoming title clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. The American is backing Topuria to come out on top, citing the Georgian-Spaniard's knockout power and Oliveira's penchant for taking heavy blows.

In a recent interview with Full Violence, 'The Diamond' stated that there will be a clear size difference in favor of Oliveira in the UFC 317 headliner and that the Brazilian could find a submission finish, but ultimately sided with Topuria, saying:

''I think Ilia man. I think he's going to be way undersized against Charles. I just don't see, unless Charles can sub him, maybe if [Oliveira] hurts him but it's gonna be tough. I think cause Charles gets hit a lot, you know? Ilia puts people away. I'm excited about it.''

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

