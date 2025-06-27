  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Dustin Poirier
  • When Dustin Poirier pledged $20,000 to charity of Charles Oliveira's choice

When Dustin Poirier pledged $20,000 to charity of Charles Oliveira's choice

By Proma Chatterjee
Published Jun 27, 2025 10:50 GMT
When Dustin Poirier (right) donated \$20,000 to support Charles Oliveira&rsquo;s (left) hometown initiative
Dustin Poirier (right) once donated $20,000 to support Charles Oliveira’s (left) hometown initiative. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dustin Poirier has repeatedly showcased his philanthropic side. Back in 2022, following his title loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Poirier demonstrated great sportsmanship by donating $20,000 to a charity of Oliveira's choice.

Ad

This gesture was a kind one from Poirier, who has long used his platform to fuel change through The Good Fight Foundation. The former interim champion has also famously accepted post-fight donations from opponents to his charity, with Max Holloway donating his fight gloves after their title bout at UFC 236 and Khabib Nurmagomedov auctioning his kit from UFC 242.

Check out a clip of Dustin Poirier promising the donation to Charles Oliveira in-cage below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Poirier is gearing up for the final bout of his UFC career. 'The Diamond' will run it back with Holloway in the main event of UFC 318 in his home state of Louisiana for the BMF belt. Meanwhile, Oliveira is set to square off against Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier breaks down Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier recently weighed in on the upcoming title clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira. The American is backing Topuria to come out on top, citing the Georgian-Spaniard's knockout power and Oliveira's penchant for taking heavy blows.

Ad

In a recent interview with Full Violence, 'The Diamond' stated that there will be a clear size difference in favor of Oliveira in the UFC 317 headliner and that the Brazilian could find a submission finish, but ultimately sided with Topuria, saying:

''I think Ilia man. I think he's going to be way undersized against Charles. I just don't see, unless Charles can sub him, maybe if [Oliveira] hurts him but it's gonna be tough. I think cause Charles gets hit a lot, you know? Ilia puts people away. I'm excited about it.''
Ad

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications