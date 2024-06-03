When Khabib Nurmagomedov did what Conor McGregor couldn't - raised and donated $100,000 to Dustin Poirier's charity

Khabib Nurmagomedov did something for Dustin Poirier that Conor McGregor didn't a few years ago. 'The Eagle' notably contributed to a noble cause promoted by Poirier.

At UFC 242 (Sept. 2019), then-UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov defeated then-interim UFC lightweight champion Poirier via third-round submission.

They then exchanged their official fighter t-shirts. During the post-fight octagon interview, Nurmagomedov suggested he would sell Poirier's t-shirt. The Dagestani MMA stalwart stated:

"And why I wear this t-shirt? I know Dustin do lot of charity stuff. Guys, make sure, I'm gonna sell this t-shirt. All this money I'm gonna send Dustin Poirier. This is what I want, you know."

Dustin Poirier later reportedly raised over $60k by selling his UFC 242 security pass, Nurmagomedov's walkout/official fighter t-shirt, as well as his (Poirier's) shorts, hand wraps, and gloves that he'd donned for the UFC 242 fight.

The money was set to be donated to 'The Good Fight Foundation' (Poirier's charitable organization established in 2018) and MMA fighter Justin Wren's 'Fight for the Forgotten.' The funds were channeled toward building water wells in Uganda after an orphanage and school over there had its water sources damaged by a storm.

In addition to Poirier's $60k, $40k was garnered online for the cause through its website, Khabib Nurmagomedov raised $100k by selling Poirier's t-shirt, and UFC CEO (then-UFC president) Dana White matched Nurmagomedov's donation by contributing $100k. While Poirier's initial goal was $25k, there was around $300k in total raised for the cause.

Intriguingly, before the Dustin Poirier-Conor McGregor rematch at UFC 257 (Jan. 2021), Poirier and McGregor agreed that the loser would donate $500k to a charity of the winner's choice. McGregor lost via second-round TKO, and Poirier eventually publicly alleged that the Irishman hadn't donated the $500k sum to 'The Good Fight Foundation.'

McGregor fired back by asserting that it was a donation, not a debt and that Poirier's team wasn't disclosing the specifics of where the donation would go. The Louisiana native subsequently apologized for publicly accusing him.

Moreover, McGregor ultimately donated the $500k sum to another Louisiana-based charity, the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, instead. Ironically, Poirier's organization had donated $107k to the same charity before UFC 257.

UFC 302 aftermath: Dustin Poirier revisits Khabib Nurmagomedov's charitable contribution

The UFC 302 (June 1, 2024) event witnessed Khabib Nurmagomedov's childhood friend and longtime training partner, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, defeat Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission. Nurmagomedov, who retired from MMA in Oct. 2020, graced the octagon after the Makhachev-Poirier fight and spoke to Poirier.

During the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Poirier addressed their recent conversation and recalled Khabib Nurmagomedov's 2019 charitable contribution. He said:

"I think he said I'm a legend. I'm a great fighter. They have a lot of respect for me. And I have a lot of respect for those guys, too. You know, Khabib helped me out with my foundation when we had a big goal. Our first huge, huge goal."

Poirier added:

"And we swapped shirts, and we ended up raising a lot of money to buy land and build water wells for the Pygmy people in Uganda. So, that was like the first huge, huge goal that we ever accomplished. And without Khabib, and Dana White matching what Khabib donated, that would've never happened."

