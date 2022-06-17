When former UFC fighter Kay Hansen hilariously called for Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou after Tyron Woodley KO

Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have met in the boxing ring twice. The second time around, 'The Problem Child' took the judges out of the equation and floored the former UFC welterweight champion in the sixth round of their 2021 fight.

Reacting to the devastating knockout which left Woodley motionless, former UFC fighter Kay Hansen called for a fight between 'The Problem Child' and the current UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou.

Hansen said in a tweet:

"That’s it. Jake Paul vs Francis Ngannou is the only answer"

Kay Hansen @KayHansenMMA That’s it. Jake Paul vs Francis Ngannou is the only answer. That’s it. Jake Paul vs Francis Ngannou is the only answer.

Woodley and Paul fought for the first time in August 2021. Woodley had moments of success during the fight and even came close to knocking out Paul once. However, the former UFC champion eventually lost the fight via split decision.

To secure the rematch, Woodley even got a tattoo saying 'I love Jake Paul' after losing as per the duo's bet before the fight. 'The Chosen One' eventually managed to get his rematch on short notice owing to Tommy Fury having to pull out of his scheduled fight against Jake Paul. However, the fight definitely did not go as Woodley would've liked.

Watch Paul knock out Woodley below:

Jake Paul is slowly but surely building his boxing record

Aptly dubbed 'The Problem Child', the younger Paul brother has created a niche audience for himself in boxing. The YouTuber is currently 5-0 in the ring, with four of his wins coming via knockout.

Paul first debuted in the squared circle in 2020 by taking on fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. The bout ended quickly as Paul knocked out his foe early in the first round. The bout was an undercard in the WBO's world middleweight title bout between Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing One year ago today, @JakePaul made his professional boxing debut with a first round TKO. One year ago today, @JakePaul made his professional boxing debut with a first round TKO. 💥 https://t.co/ghvXjpWypC

Paul's second bout took place alongside the highly anticipated legends clash between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. 'The Problem Child' extended his KO streak by scoring a second-round knockout against former professional basketball player Nate Robinson.

The YouTuber made his debut as the title attraction of a fight card in his third fight. This time, Paul faced former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren.

To the surprise of many, the YouTuber stopped the former MMA champion with a TKO in the first round of their fight. After the fight, Paul was criticized for cherry-picking opponents with no real background in boxing.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the ring on August 13 at Maddison Square Garden alongside unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano. His sixth opponent is yet to be confirmed, but rumors suggest it could be Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



@MostVpromotions We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no betr. @MostVpromotions https://t.co/HcOqYsjvVy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far