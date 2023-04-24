When Francis Ngannou ate Ryan Garcia's full blast body shots while laughing

Ryan Garcia's long-running rivalry with Gervonta Davis culminated in a clash between the two on Saturday, April 22.

While Garcia came out as the early aggresor, likely edging out round 1, Davis changed the momentum by scoring a knockdown in the second round. 'Tank' continued to land heavy, calculated shots in subsequent rounds until Garcia started throwing some leather in round 6.

Just as Garcia's power shots appeared to be getting closer, Davis landed a body shot that sent 'KingRy' crumbling to the canvas in a delayed reaction. Garcia decided not to get back on his feet as the referee counted to ten.

However, Garcia's own body shots had a very different effect when he landed them on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Albeit Ngannou had around 100 lbs on Garcia and had a rib shield on, 'The Predator' looked more than impressive, smiling through full blast body shots from 'KingRy'.

Watch the clip below:

Ryan Garcia's body shot challenge gained popularity on social media, where he challenged participants to take his vicious body shots until they folded. However, 'KingRy' admittedly met a differently built athlete in Ngannou.

Speaking of his experience punching 'The Predator', Garcia said in an earlier interview with Paddy Pimblett:

"That was kind of weird. I was like, go on the wall like all these other guys and he was like, I’m not doing that. I tried to hit him I couldn’t move him"

Catch Garcia's comments below:

Ryan Garcia on Francis Ngannou's potential career in boxing

Francis Ngannou exited the UFC earlier this year after failing to come to terms with the promotion on his contract renewal. Ngannou is now free to compete in crossover boxing matches against superstars like Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, which was also the major reason behind his dispute with the UFC.

While Ryan Garcia has obviously seen a physical specimen in Ngannou, he doesn't think 'The Predator' will find success against elite pugilists. 'KingRy' further told Paddy Pimblett:

“I just hope he gets paid good because I don’t think he beats any of those guys. I think that he could get hurt by Deontay Wilder... I think all of them can knock him out, but I do want him to get paid so I wish the best for him, that he gets the best deal.”

