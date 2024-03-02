When is Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin? All known details for the return of 'Tank'

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin is reportedly planned for June 15.

'Tank' hasn't appeared in the ring since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia last April. Following the win, Davis found himself in a bit of legal trouble, but he's now eyeing a return to the ring. Over the last few weeks, the WBA lightweight champion has been in discussion to face a variety of opponents.

Despite heated talks with Eddie Hearn and Conor Benn, Davis will seemingly face Frank Martin next. According to multiple reports, the champion was looking to finalize a bout with 'The Ghost' in the coming days. Davis himself posted a fan-made poster to social media, seemingly confirming a fight with Martin.

Now, fans know the planned fight date. As first reported by Boxing Scene, Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin is planned for June 15. The two will headline an Amazon Prime pay-per-view, the second of the PBC's new deal with the streaming service.

As of now, the fight location for the championship bout isn't known. However, in late January, reports emerged about Davis' next bout taking place in the UK. While that's not confirmed, it would be his first fight in England since a knockout win over Liam Walsh in 2017.

Derrick James confirms Frank Martin is training ahead of Gervonta Davis bout

Derrick James has offered a brief update on Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin.

Speaking in a recent interview, the famed coach was asked about the rumors about 'The Ghost'. There, James confirmed that the young boxer was in discussions to face 'Tank' later this summer.

If the bout comes to fruition, it would easily be the biggest bout of Martin's career. It also comes at a really busy time for head coach Derrick James. Over the next few months, his fighters, Anthony Joshua, Ryan Garcia, and Martin, will be competing.

Still, the trainer is confident in all of his boxers competing over the next few months. In the interview with Boxing Scene, James was asked about Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin, as well as other upcoming fights. The trainer stated:

“We have Frank Martin working out [lately]. Things have been said about that [fight potentially happening]. It’s a big deal, yeah... I believe in myself. And I believe in his abilities. That’s what it’s all about. It’s about being diligent about who you are and focusing on what your abilities are, and that’s what gets you what you want.”