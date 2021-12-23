"When you got a finger in your eye you gave up" - Khamzat Chimaev trolls Belal Muhammad for quitting against Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad has issued multiple callouts to Khamzat Chimaev over the past few days. Muhammad believes a win over Chimaev is worth more than a win over higher ranked fighters.

Khamzat Chimaev has now taken a jab at Belal Muhammad, referring to his no-contest against Leon Edwards at UFC Vegas 21 in March. Chimaev believes Muhammad won't stand a chance against him as the American refused to continue after suffering an eye poke against Edwards:

"When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullsh*t boy"

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy 🤣🤣🤣 When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jOFcf2j4Ue

Belal Muhammad earned a dominant decision win over Stephen Thompson in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 45. He is now riding a six-fight win streak tainted only by the no-contest against Leon Edwards. Muhammad called out Khamzat Chimaev following his recent win over 'Wonderboy' as he wanted to steal the hype around 'Borz'.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev believes he can dispatch the number five-ranked welterweight within a minute of a potential fight.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev @bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head 👊🏼 @bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head 👊🏼

Khamzat Chimaev currently holds a perfect 10-0 MMA record, all of which have come via stoppage. 'Borz' has two KO/TKO and two submission wins in his four UFC fights, which speaks for his versatile arsenal. In his most recent outing, Chimaev scored a first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

When Belal Muhammad suffered an eye poke

Belal Muhammad took on Leon Edwards in the main event at UFC Vegas 21 in March. The fight marked Edwards' return to the octagon after a hiatus of nearly two years.

The highly anticipated matchup met with an unfortunate end as Edwards accidentally eye-poked Muhammad in the opening seconds of the second round. His opponent instantly dropped down in despair as his eye started bleeding.

Referee Herb Dean called off the fight after the ringside physician found Muhammad unable to continue. The bout was ruled a no-contest, ending at 00:18 of the second round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Leon Edwards has since fought Nate Diaz in a five-round fight at UFC 263 in June. It was a dominant showing from 'Rocky' apart from a late scare when he was rocked by Diaz in the final round. Edwards won the bout via unanimous decision.

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by Aziel Karthak