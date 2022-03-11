"When I was an active athlete, I really liked 165" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on introducing super lightweight division in Eagle FC

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently opened up on his decision to start the 165 lb division in Eagle FC. Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez will fight in that weight class in the main event at Eagle FC 46 on March 11.

Speaking at the press conference before the event, Nurmagomedov stated that it is easy for a promoter to make such decisions. 'The Eagle' said that when he was an active fighter, he was really interested in a 165 lb division:

"When you become promoter, when you have your show, you can make decisions like this, it's very easy. I love this, you know. And when I was like fighter, when I was an active athlete, I really liked 165 [lb]. It's like 135, 145, 155, 65, 75 you know. I think [it] makes sense. A lot of fighters, they [are] small at 170 and they cannot make 155. That's why I think 165, it was like good decision."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov speak at the latest Eagle FC press conference:

The former UFC lightweight king believes that there are fighters who are too small for the welterweight division but also find it difficult to make the lightweight limit. So, a super lightweight division can be a perfect fit for them.

Nurmagomedov himself has had his share of issues making weight during his UFC career. Many fighters tend to push themselves to unhealthy limits during weight cuts just to gain a competitive advantage. A 165 lb weight class might resolve that issue for fighters who fall between the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now a UFC Hall of Famer

Khabib Nurmagomedov had an incredible career in the UFC. He retired undefeated with a perfect professional record of 29-0. 'The Eagle' was dominant against every opponent he ever faced in the promotion, and it's hard to recall a moment when the Dagestani was in trouble in the cage.

He was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, a fitting accolade for someone who left such an incredible legacy in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as the greatest lightweight fighter in the promotion's history. Furthermore, he has a strong case to be considered the greatest UFC fighter of all time, irrespective of weight class.

He is now working on making his promotion Eagle FC a success. 'The Eagle' also acts as a coach for his teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy. He recently cornered Tagir Ulanbekov and Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 272.

