"When I first signed with the UFC, I took a pay cut" - Paddy Pimblett sheds light on huge financial risk to sign with Dana White's top MMA promotion

Paddy Pimblett has not entered the octagon since last July when he defeated Bobby 'King' Green via first-round submission at UFC 304 to enter the lightweight rankings for the first time. This weekend, in a five-round co-main event at UFC 314, Pimblett is set to make his octagon return against Michael Chandler.

Ad

'The Baddy' recently looked back on a financial risk he had to take to join the promotion back in 2021. Speaking about the same on the FULL SEND PODCAST, the No.12-ranked lightweight said:

"When I got offered the first [UFC] contract, I got offered a new Cage Warriors' deal, and that deal was worth more than the base contract for the UFC and I’ve done a lot with that money. I saved that money up over the years to get a house deposit myself and pay my mom’s mortgage off. I’ve done a few things like that, and that money’s done a lot for me over the years. I’m very thankful for Cage Warriors."

Ad

Trending

Pimblett added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"They set me up for the start of my adult life really, because that’s when I was 21 when I first started to get that wage. When I first signed with the UFC, I took a pay cut. The UFC standard deal is 10/10. I signed for a pay cut at first. My first two fights were 10/10 and then 12/12, and then obviously after I won my second fight we got a new deal, and it went up."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (13:05):

Ad

Pimblett added that he recently signed a new contract with the UFC. He noted that he also has additional sponsors outside the ring, citing Under Armour and Applied Nutrition as his grand sponsors.

Paddy Pimblett has his career mapped out post UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett will have the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career this weekend as he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 314 for an opportunity to enter the top-10 of the lightweight division.

Ad

In an interview with UFC on EuroSport, 'The Baddy' revealed his plan to fight a top contender among Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje next. The Brit hopes to earn a title opportunity in 2026.

"I think once I finish Michael Chandler, I'm only going to need one more fight. I'm thinking like an Arman [Tsarukyan], a Charles [Oliveira], a [Justin] Gaethje. Someone like that. Fight a top five and then I'll be able to demand a title shot in 2026."

Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.