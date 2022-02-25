When is Jon Jones likely to have his next UFC fight?

Jon Jones hasn't entered the octagon since his UFC 247 win against Dominick Reyes. Since then, fans have wondered when the former light heavyweight kingpin will eventually return to action. The UFC hasn't confirmed Jones' next fight, but Dana White has suggested 2022 could be when 'Bones' fights.

Dana White has indicated that he is looking to set up a potential fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou this year. Here's what the UFC president said after Ngannou beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 270:

"I’m hoping that [Ngannou vs. Jones] will be one of the big fights this year. If we can pull that one off, we definitely will."

Jones vacated the light heavyweight belt shortly after his UFC 247 win. After dominating the division for over a decade, the consensus greatest UFC fighter of all time decided to move up a weight class.

Fans started to anticipate how life in the heavyweight division will look for 'Bones'. The likes of Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic, and more were some of the potential opponents for Jon Jones.

When Ngannou challenged Miocic in their rematch at UFC 260 for the heavyweight title, it looked almost certain that 'Bones' would be next for the winner. However, that fight didn't materialize. Last year, payment issues with the UFC also hindered Jones' comeback by a great deal.

Jones kept a close eye on the Ngannou vs. Gane fight. 'Bones' also gave his assessment after the fight. Jones further indicated he was keen on fighting in the division:

"If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break,"

Some have also tipped the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time and former champion Stipe Miocic as a potential next dance partner for Jon Jones in 2022.

Jon Jones is having a hard time outside the octagon

Life outside the octagon hasn't been smooth for Jones lately. For once, it seemed like he had left behind his past demons and was solely concentrating on training.

He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021 for his 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson. However, in September 2021, he was arrested on charges of domestic battery violence, injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

It all changed for Jon Jones in the blink of an eye. He was once again the subject of criticism. Jackson-Wink MMA trainer Mike Winkeljohn also abandoned his long-time gym disciple, Jones.

Since then, Jones has been training at a gym affiliated with Greg Jackson. He has been preparing with others for his UFC return.

However, Jones recently revealed that his fiancee had left him and that she had decided not to return. This is another blow to Jones and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from the latest incident.

