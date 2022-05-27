When Jon Jones vowed to slap anime fans 

Anime fans will hope they still don't have to look over their shoulders after Jon Jones admitted he'd like to fight them. The former UFC light heavyweight champion joked in 2020 that he was going to attend the next anime convention and 'slap' the first 10 people he found.

Jon Jones, notorious for his controversies inside and outside the octagon, hasn't fought for the UFC since February 2020. However, he has never shied away from expressing his thoughts online. Jones is vocal about his training regime and long awaited UFC return.

In September 2020, he wrote:

"I'm going to the next anime convention and slapping the first 10 people I see"

BONY @JonnyBones I’m going to the next anime convention and slapping the first 10 people I see I’m going to the next anime convention and slapping the first 10 people I see

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is an avid anime fan. The fighter's nickname 'The Last Stylebender' is derived from the animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender. The fighter is also often pictured striking poses or wearing clothing from his favourite anime shows.

He has been compared to Jon Jones due to his dominance in the octagon, and the Kiwi has also been vocal about a potential fight with Jones down the line. Fans could read into the tweet as a sly dig at Adesanya.

We can safely say that nobody was hurt during the making of the tweet as it looks like Jon Jones never attended any anime convention. If he had acted out on his message, it would just have added to his long list of controversies.

'Bones' is still widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time despite his inactivity. The former champion seems ready to make his long awaited UFC return. Two years away from the octagon has put a genuine question mark on what happens upon his return. Fighters returning after extended periods of time don't often look the same. Conor McGregor is a prime example. The competition quickly catches up to you.

Jon Jones is expected to return this year in a heavyweight debut against former champion Stipe Miocic. When Jones was the 205lbs champion, the two fighters were regarded as the best-ever in their respective divisions. They will likely headline a card sometime in 2022, with the winner moving on to face current champion Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones frustrated he has to wait until at least September to fight Stipe Miocic

It seemed inevitable that 'Bones' would eventually move up a weight class. His years of dominance at light heavyweight always posed the question - could he do the same at heavyweight?

In 2022, fans may finally get their answer, even if a little later than hoped. 'Bones' and Stipe Miocic were reportedly meant to face off this summer. However, a tweet from Jones confirmed that Miocic was out of action until September.

"Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I'm dissapointed but patient. I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I'll wait until September. No excuses"

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses

Jones also responded to a fan who expressed their disappointment in the news:

"It really does man, my coachs and their families were definitely excited for this fight. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't dissapointed today."

BONY @JonnyBones isaias @xxbg2xx @JonnyBones man that sucks @JonnyBones man that sucks It really does man, my coaches and their families were definitely excited for this fight. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed today twitter.com/xxbg2xx/status… It really does man, my coaches and their families were definitely excited for this fight. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed today twitter.com/xxbg2xx/status…

There has never been any official confirmation from the UFC that the fight is taking place. However, Dana White has stated that Jon Jones knows what is happening and refused to rule the bout out entirely.

Watch Dana White discuss Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak