When Jon Jones went to watch Brock Lesnar fight on WWE SmackDown

Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar have never met inside the octagon, despite calling each other out on several occasions.

Jones has often expressed interest in fighting the WWE superstar and has been absolutely dismissive of him in doing so.

Similarly, Brock Lesnar has also not held back when calling out the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Given the words the pair have exchanged, it was astonishing for fans to see Jon Jones pay a visit to Brock Lesnar during a WWE event.

Jones visited Lesnar back in March to watch him fight on WWE Smackdown and recorded the encounter on his phone.

In the video, which has since surfaced on YouTube, Jon Jones said-

"Hey, I'm here with big Brock Lesnar right after Smackdown. My first time getting to watch him do his thing and he was a beast out there. The people loved him."

As 'Bones' looks to have mended ties with Brock Lesnar, we can't help but wonder if Jones is planning to move to the WWE in the near future.

Jon Jones has considered a move to the WWE

Jon Jones is one of the biggest superstars in the UFC and hence it's not surprising that he has considered moving into professional wrestling.

After bulldozing through the UFC's light heavyweight division, Jones teased a move to the WWE.

Although Jon Jones successfully defended his title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, the decision was controversial to say the least.

However, the ever-confident Jones found himself running out of opponents and stated that he would be open to a career switch.

In the aftermath of his last UFC title defense, Jones told Sports Illustrated that a move to WWE is "inevitable."

“I think it’s inevitable. I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar. I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

Jones is undoubtedly an athletic specimen and a switch to another discipline should be no herculean feat for him.

