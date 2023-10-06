When Khabib Nurmagomedov had hilarious advice for fan claiming that Jorge Masvidal slept with his girlfriend

Despite retiring three years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov still ranks among the most globally recognized figures in all of MMA. Alongside arch-rival Conor McGregor, the unbeaten Dagestani headlined the most successful pay-per-view in the sport's history, as UFC 229 sold 2.4 million pay-per-view buys.

With this recognition came countless fans. Last year, a video surfaced showcasing an encounter between Khabib Nurmagomedov and a fan, who is actually Kyle Forgeard, one of the co-founders of the NELK Boys and host of the FULL SEND PODCAST. During the encounter, Jorge Masvidal was brought up.

Forgeard claimed, in a video clearly intended for humor, that Masvidal had slept with his girlfriend and that he wanted to fight the former BMF champion. He then asked Khabib Nurmagomedov for some training tips regarding MMA, only to be advised to do something different:

"I think, uhh, you have to buy dog."

When Forgeard asked Nurmagomedov if he was suggesting that he get a dog because he believed Forgeard stood no chance against Masvidal, the UFC Hall of Famer said the following:

"With dog, yes. We have chance."

The former lightweight champion is often regarded as one of the most stoic and no-nonsense fighters in the sport but will occasionally engage in humorous exchanges, often with Daniel Cormier. Meanwhile, the NELK Boys have since elevated their profile and are now widely successful on YouTube.

They routinely interview top UFC fighters, like former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, and have even struck up a friendship with the promotion's CEO, Dana White.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov corner Islam Makhachev at UFC 294?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a close friend, training partner, and mentor of reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. In fact, 'The Eagle' was present in his fellow Dagestani's initial title triumph over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. So, will he be present for the pair's rematch, which is also in Abu Dhabi?

Unfortunately, Makhachev recently claimed that Nurmagomedov will not be in his corner come fight night. The UFC Hall of Famer walked away from his role as a cornerman prior to Islam Makhachev's highly acclaimed bout with Alexander Volkanovski and has not returned since, opting to spend more time with his family.

During an interview with Brett Okamoto, Islam Makhachev said the following regarding Nurmagomedov's role in his camp:

"He will come tomorrow. He's gonna be here. He's not gonna be in my corner, of course, but he will be here to help."