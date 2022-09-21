"I miss my father always" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to talk to journalists unless they asked him questions about his late father Abdulmanap

Khabib Nurmagomedov has time and again credited his father for his tremendous success. 'The Eagle' has consistently asserted that his father's teachings have helped him in both personal and professional dominions. His father, MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020.

In the aftermath, Khabib Nurmagomedov's mother asked him to retire from professional MMA competition, as she didn't want him competing without his father by his side. Resultantly, the Dagestani competed just once, beating Justin Gaethje in October 2020 in what was 'The Eagle's' final MMA bout.

Nevertheless, the former UFC lightweight champion has continued his association with the fight game as an MMA promoter and part-time coach.

During a media scrum after his father's death, Khabib Nurmagomedov found himself in a bizarre situation.

A journalist suggested that his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was present in the vicinity. Responding in a lighthearted manner, Nurmagomedov jestingly refused to speak with the journalists unless they asked him about his father. The undefeated MMA great stated:

"How you see him? Where you meet him? I didn't see my father. My father is here, guys? Wow, this is big, big surprise. Of course, brother, my father -- I just talked with these people about my father. My father, not only my coach; this guy my father, you know. And you guys, like, cannot understand how I love my father. Let's talk about my father. I like this. Who have question about my father. Please, please, I wanna talk about my father

Nurmagomedov kept on insisting:

"Only about father. No, I wanna talk only about father. I miss my father. I miss my father always, you know."

Watch Nurmagomedov discuss the topic in the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov feels Charles Oliveira has only a 30% chance against Islam Makhachev

At his MMA promotion Eagle FC's event in Kyrgyzstan earlier this year, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down the highly-anticipated fight between his friend Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

Makhachev will face 'Do Bronx' for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22.

Khabib Nurmagomedov warned that Islam Makhachev is coming to finish Charles Oliveira. He acknowledged that they aren't underestimating the former lightweight champion. Regardless, he opined that Oliveira has just a 30% chance of defeating Makhachev. 'The Eagle' said:

"I'd say the odds are 70/30 Makhachev. 30% you have to go give no matter what to Oliveira because he is a very unpredictable fighter... He's very unpredictable and an unfavorable matchup."

Watch Nurmagomedov's assessment below:

