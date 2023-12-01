When Miesha Tate labelled Conor McGregor a "spoiled little toddler" following awards ceremony altercation

Conor McGregor hasn't set foot inside the octagon since his 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier, which saw him snap his lower shin in half, sidelining him with the worst injury of his career. While he is now projected to return to the UFC in 2024, it wasn't that long ago that he was in recovery.

During his recovery, the Irishman engaged in numerous controversies. At one point, he got into a scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when both men were on the red carpet.

The altercation between both men drew the attention of the fight world, and former UFC champion Miesha Tate characterized Conor McGregor as immature during her (at 1:18 minutes) appearance on the the Sirius XM podcast, Throwing Down. She said:

"I think he's a hothead and I think he can't keep himself out of trouble because I just think he lacks the ability to swallow his pride a little or bite his tongue and take a step back, cool down, no. He just feels so entitled to be able to do whatever the hell he wants, whenever the hell he wants and he doesn’t like being told no. He is like a spoiled little toddler."

While the Irishman still has no scheduled fight date, Miesha Tate is scheduled to face Julia Avila tomorrow at UFC on ESPN 52 in her bantamweight return.

Why did Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly have an altercation?

The exact reason behind Conor McGregor's attempted attack on Machine Gun Kelly has never been deciphered. Some reports claim that the Irishman approached the rapper for a photo-op, but was turned down, which drew McGregor's ire. However, McGregor himself disputes this.

This led to other sources claiming that McGregor had instead approached 'MGK's' fiancée, Megan Fox, and requested a photo-op from her, which caused Machine Gun Kelly to turn the Irishman down on his fiancée's behalf. This is speculated to have caused the altercation.

However, when both men were reached for comment, they were evasive. McGregor claimed not to know 'MGK,' while the rapper refused to talk about the incident. However, speculation revolving McGregor allegedly sending Fox inappropriate DMs also emerged as a possible reason for the altercation.