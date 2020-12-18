When Mike Tyson bought and lost a necklace worth 7 million dollars!

Mike Tyson is hands down one of the biggest names in all of sports. 'Iron' Mike as he is known, in his heydey, was as famous for his lavish style of living as much as his one-punch knockouts.

During his boxing career, Tyson reportedly earned over 20 million dollars for each of his fights. The Heavyweight boxing phenomenon had a taste for the finer things in life like tigers, unique automobiles, gold-plated bathtubs, mansions and, of course, jewellery.

During one of his podcasts, Tyson was asked about the most expensive jewellery he has ever bought. Tyson's recalled the story of purchasing a 7 million dollar diamond necklace which he later revealed was stolen. The 54-year-old went on to add that he used to give out jewellery to his friends and loved ones regularly.

The story of Mike Tyson's 7 million dollar necklace

Tyson's stories about his past life in the episode (and the podcast in general) are unique and some times dystopian. Although, the ex-Heavyweight boxer is a different man nowadays and admits that outside his boxing career, he used to lead a 'dark life'.

Mike Tyson celebrates after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr.

The podcast does help fans understand the psyche and the challenges in the life of Tyson. During his heydey, Tyson mesmerised fans with his seek-and-destroy style of boxing.

Tyson was an excellent ring general, cutting his opponents into a corner. With a high guard, he used his head movement to duck inside and outside the opponent's jab.

What was unique about Mike Tyson was that he used his opponent's jab to slip and then use the momentum to throw hooks to the body and head. He slipped either side from an square stance, allowing him to switch his stance easily.

The power is obviously a lengthy footnote. Mike Tyson will forever remain synonymous with knockout ability in combat sports.

Tyson remains one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing even 15 years after his retirement. His exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr propelled itself to a top-10 pay-per-view of all time in terms of buy rate.

A unique personality, the boxer has had many ups and downs. However, how he has reinvented himself into a much more balanced human being has been truly admirable