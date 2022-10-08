When Paddy Pimblett picked James 'Jay Cartwright' Buckley from 'The Inbetweeners' to play him in future biopic

Ever since making his UFC debut last year, Paddy Pimblett has catapulted himself to stardom with a string of stellar finishes and post-fight interviews. And there seems to be no shortage of confidence for the Englishman.

Pimblett is already dreaming of becoming one of the biggest names in the sport and perhaps one day even having a Hollywood film based on his life. In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, the 27-year-old suggested possible casting choices if such a film was made.

The rising UFC star said that YouTuber and The Inbetweeners star James 'Jay Cartwright' Buckley would be an apt choice to play him in the movie. He added that American actor Owen Wilson would be a good choice to portray an older Pimblett:

“Owen Wilson probably or Jay Cartwright of the Inbetweeners, think I’d have Jay playing me at my age now, I’d have Owen Wilson playing me when I’m a bit older. We just need to find a little child version of me and we’re flying.”

'The Baddy' is currently 3-0 in the UFC. Interestingly, the Englishman is reportedly set to compete at UFC 282 scheduled for December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Paddy Pimblett says he plans on fighting December 10th at UFC 282 in Las Vegas Paddy Pimblett says he plans on fighting December 10th at UFC 282 in Las Vegas 🔴https://t.co/XnztbGZKSI

UFC Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett looking like James Buckley from 'The Inbetweeners'

Apparently, Paddy Pimblett is not the only one who sees his similarity with The Inbetweeners star James Buckley. Take a look at some Tweets from the UFC fandom discussing the visual similarities between the two men.

In a hilarious tweet, Dorian Darkfruit Darch stated that Pimblett can take a shot even though he looks like the The Inbetweeners actor. Twitter user @CoreyB08 cory joked that Buckley grew up to be Pimblett.

Dorian Darkfruits Darch @dorian_darch fek me paddy pimblett might look like Jay from the inbetweeners but the fekr can scrap and take a shot #ufc fek me paddy pimblett might look like Jay from the inbetweeners but the fekr can scrap and take a shot #ufc

Corey B @CoreyB08 Can’t believe Jay from the Inbetweeners grew up to become Paddy Pimblett Can’t believe Jay from the Inbetweeners grew up to become Paddy Pimblett https://t.co/xP7BDXVzNj

@SophieHoughxxx Tweeted:

"Boyfriend watching ufc and does anyone else think paddy pimblett looks like he’s on horrible histories, or Jay Cartwright from inbetweeners."

Sophie Hough @SophieHoughxxx Boyfriend watching ufc and does anyone else think paddy pimblett looks like he’s on horrible histories, or jay Cartwright from inbetweeners x Boyfriend watching ufc and does anyone else think paddy pimblett looks like he’s on horrible histories, or jay Cartwright from inbetweeners x

In a seemingly logical comparison, @purplesunnies Tweeted that 'The Baddy' looks like a buffed Jay Cartwright, while Twitter user Monsieur Kiki stated that he thought Pimblett was Buckley until very recently.

The Meg 🦈 @purplesunnies Paddy Pimblett is just a buff Jay from Inbetweeners Paddy Pimblett is just a buff Jay from Inbetweeners

Monsieur Kiki @YslKris This whole time i thought paddy pimblett was jay from inbetweeners… This whole time i thought paddy pimblett was jay from inbetweeners…

@moee_xls Tweeted that he thought James Buckley had gone to the UFC after searching up Pimblett. Twitter user Witch stated that he sees Jay Cartwright from The Inbetweeners whenever he looks at the UFC star.

Manaz. @moee_xls



Only to find another racists shmuck. No idea who the fuck Paddy Pimblett it so searched him up and thought Jay from #Inbetweeners gone into #UFC Only to find another racists shmuck. No idea who the fuck Paddy Pimblett it so searched him up and thought Jay from #Inbetweeners gone into #UFC Only to find another racists shmuck.

Witch @bina137x whenever i look at Paddy Pimblett all I see is Jay from the inbetweeners #UFCLondon whenever i look at Paddy Pimblett all I see is Jay from the inbetweeners #UFCLondon https://t.co/mQdkdqMuGH

In a Tweet by @FigFletcher stated that the 27-year-old looked like a cross between the The Inbetweeners star and Demian Maia. Twitter user @Jhausler28 suggested that Pimblett looked like bada** Scouser version of Buckley.

Jake @Jhausler28 Is it just me or does Paddy Pimblett look like a badass Scouser version of Jay from the Inbetweeners? Is it just me or does Paddy Pimblett look like a badass Scouser version of Jay from the Inbetweeners?

@EleanorEleanorx Tweeted:

"They call him Paddy the Baddy from Liverpool, I call him Jay from The Inbetweeners."

Eleanor @EleanorEleanorx

youtu.be/e4Vs9PUu3Bw They call him Paddy the Baddy from Liverpool, I call him Jay from The Inbetweeners. #PaddyPimblett They call him Paddy the Baddy from Liverpool, I call him Jay from The Inbetweeners. #PaddyPimblettyoutu.be/e4Vs9PUu3Bw https://t.co/u8Qas5JmWq

Twitter user @huttss88 stated that the UFC star looks like a cross between Jay Cartwright and Canadian wrestler Owen Hart, while @KindUtopian suggested that Paddy Pimblett is a more menacing version of the The Inbetweeners star.

Graeme Hutton @huttss88 That Paddy Pimblett is a cross between Owen Hart and Jay from the Inbetweeners That Paddy Pimblett is a cross between Owen Hart and Jay from the Inbetweeners

KindUtopianMUFC (🎷Kind n Saxy) UTD4LIFE @KindUtopian Paddy Pimblett is an angry and more skilful/menacing version of Jay from the Inbetweeners isn't he?!!! Paddy Pimblett is an angry and more skilful/menacing version of Jay from the Inbetweeners isn't he?!!!

