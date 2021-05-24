When Paul Felder had a hilarious Twitter exchange with MMA fan John Fury

Paul Felder announced his retirement from professional mixed martial arts this past weekend during the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast. Fans were both happy and upset at Felder's announcement. The 37-year-old called it quits while sitting at the number nine spot in the UFC's lightweight rankings.

Many people and pages paid tribute to 'The Irish Dragon' and his entertaining career inside the octagon. Amidst it all, ESPN MMA reminded us of a hilarious exchange between an MMA fan named John Fury and Paul Felder back in July 2020.

As is visible from the image above, Twitter user @joshuaS_10 tweeted to Paul Felder, suggesting he stay retired. The fan stated that Felder was a better commentator than a fighter. 'The Irish Dragon' replied, asking the MMA fan if he would dare to say the same thing to Felder's face. In a hilarious display of brutal honesty, the keyboard warrior admitted he wouldn't, given that Felder would probably throw him a beating.

MMA fans can be fickle and cruel at times, and it's both refreshing and amusing to see someone admit to their toughness being limited to the keyboard and screen.

While Paul Felder officially announced his retirement at UFC Vegas 27, this tweet came in July 2020. Felder had hinted at a possible retirement following his loss to Dan Hooker in February 2020, which is perhaps what led to these comments by the Twitter user.

What's next for Paul Felder?

'The Irish Dragon' may have announced his departure from the octagon, but he will continue his role as a commentator and analyst for the UFC. Paul Felder has been a mainstay at UFC Fight Night events for quite some time now. UFC president Dana White was quick to issue a statement in support of Felder's retirement and his continued career as a broadcaster.

"I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."@felderpaul has called it a career 👏 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/QGoTXPsBKQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

Paul Felder's final bout inside the octagon was a short-notice fight against Rafael dos Anjos. 'The Irish Dragon' retired with a pro-MMA record of 17-6.