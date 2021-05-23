"I look forward to working with him" - Dana White reacts to Paul Felder announcing his retirement at UFC Vegas 27

UFC president Dana White sent a message to Paul Felder shortly after UFC Vegas 27 went off the air. During his interview with ESPN MMA, White congratulated Felder on his incredible career under the UFC and mentioned how 'The Irish Dragon' will now be able to focus on his career as a commentator.

All class. Always exciting.



Thank you so much @FelderPaul and congratulations on an amazing career 🐉 pic.twitter.com/QTdCQi4Qqk — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2021

Dana White gave props to Paul Felder for his commentary and mentioned how incredible a job he has done for the UFC. The former even added that he is happy for Felder and is looking forward to working with the lightweight fighter in his new role.

"'Yeah, he's had an incredible career here. Now, I shouldn't say starting but he really is starting his new career, you know, after fighting. He's a great commentator, he's done an amazing job here and I'm happy for him. Congrats on what he's done for us in the past and I look forward to working with him in the future."

During the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast, Paul Felder confirmed that he would be retiring from mixed martial arts. After suffering two back-to-back losses in 2020, Felder decided to call it a day as a fighter.

However, 'The Irish Dragon' continues to work for the UFC as a commentator. Paul Felder primarily commentates during UFC Fight Night events, along with the likes of Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz.

"I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."@felderpaul has called it a career 👏 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/QGoTXPsBKQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

Paul Felder called it a career after seven years as a UFC fighter

Paul Felder made his UFC debut in 2014 at lightweight but has also competed as a welterweight during his run with the organization. Felder has shared the octagon with some of the absolute best fighters in the game, including Edson Barboza, Dan Hooker, Rafael dos Anjos, and many more. His last fight was a short-notice bout against RDA.

Felder also retired as the last person to beat current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. After two back-to-back incredible fights in 2020, both of which resulted in losses, 'The Irish Dragon' decided that it was time for him to end his fighting career.