When Pedro Munhoz knocked out Cody Garbrandt in an all-out war at UFC 235

Pedro Munhoz faced former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt to open up the main card at UFC 235. The action started early as Pedro Munhoz caught a calf kick from Cody Garbrandt and looked to execute a leg lock. However, Pedro Munhoz was forced to keep the fight standing as Garbrandt managed a quick escape.

Even though both fighters heavily relied on their kicks, Cody Garbrandt started to find rhythm with his hands later in the round. After shaking off a spinning back kick to the body from Pedro Munhoz, Garbrandt signaled the fight back to the center of the stage. With less than a minute left in the round, the bantamweights decided to let it all loose as they stood trading wild shots in the pocket.

The desperate exchange did not end in Cody Garbrandt's favor as Pedro Munhoz clipped him with a right cross to send him crashing to the floor. It only took a few follow-up shots from Munhoz for referee Marc Goddard to step in and call the fight.

Why Cody, why?! That was exactly what he needed to avoid. Standing in the pocket and trading is a recipe for disaster. #UFC235 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 3, 2019

Talking about his stand-up game, Pedro Munhoz said in the post fight interview:

(Garbrandt) has a lot of boxing amateur experience and so do I. Everyone thinks that I'm a grappler and that's where I came from, but the last eight years I have been training a lot of boxing. I like to bring it and it's always better to get a knockout than a submission.

Pedro Munhoz has never been finished

After knocking out Cody Garbrandt in spectacular fashion, the Brazilian went on a two-fight skid having dropped back-to-back bouts to Aljamain Sterling and Frankie Edgar. However, that in no way discredits the durability of Pedro Munhoz as he has never been finished in his professional career. Three of his five career losses have come via split decision and Pedro Munhoz has reservations about the one against Frankie Edgar.