When Robert Whittaker and Darren Till were asked if they considered fighting Conor McGregor

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till were left befuddled by a question asked in the media scrum leading up to UFC Fight Night 174. A journalist asked the two combatants if they would fight Conor McGregor and their response to this question was hilarious.

It looks like the interviewer was uninformed that the Irishman, in fact, traditionally fights two weight brackets below the middleweight division. The reporter had asked Robert Whittaker if he would either fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or consider dropping down to fight Conor McGregor.

'The Reaper' politely corrected the journalist, informing him that he was mixing up his MMA knowledge:

This reporter is confusing everyone with his questions 😂 #UFCFightIsland3 pic.twitter.com/zpS7IYgtnz — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) July 22, 2020

However, the reporter still did not amend his questions. Following the Whittaker interview, the reporter asked Darren Till if he would chase the middleweight title or take on Conor McGregor. The Scouser seemed amused by the question, mentioning that Conor McGregor is a lightweight.

Conor McGregor made his promotional debut in the featherweight division (145lbs). He became the undisputed champion of the division and decided to take on the lightweight (155lbs) champion next. The Irishman often dabbles at 170lbs as well (Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone).

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till are middleweight fighters (185 lbs). The division features athletes with much bigger frames than Conor McGregor's. Therefore, a matchup between Whittaker/Till and McGregor doesn't seem likely, unless the former drops down to 170lbs.

Who are Robert Whittaker and Darren Till fighting next?

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will be locking horns with Paulo Costa on April 17th. The fight is set to headline UFC Fight Night. Costa is coming off a loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. Meanwhile, Whittaker is coming off two consecutive victories in the middleweight division.

Number 4 ranked Darren Till is expected to face off against Marvin Vettori at Fight Night on April 10th. Till's last loss was to Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night 174. With a victory over Vettori, the Gorilla will be looking forward to regaining his momentum.