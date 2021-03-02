When Stipe Miocic revealed what he would do if Conor McGregor threw a dolly at his bus

Stipe Miocic once implied that he would not tolerate Conor McGregor's attitude. Speaking of the Irishman's infamous dolly attack on Khabib Nurmagomedov's bus in 2018, Miocic insinuated he would not take such an act lightly.

McGregor targeted Khabib Nurmagomedov in an ambush with a group of friends and teammates. They circled the bus carrying the lightweight champion and other UFC fighters and staff ahead of their title fight at UFC 229.

Some of the bus passengers were hurt by broken glass pieces after the Irishman threw a steel dolly towards one of the windows. The incident was condemned by UFC president Dana White as the 'most disgusting thing' in the promotion's history.

#UFC Champ Conor McGregor posts $50K bail after Barclays Center bus attack https://t.co/X15kh8du9E pic.twitter.com/q6pUINZ2ta — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) April 6, 2018

Speaking to Michelle Beadle on ESPN TV program 'Get Up!' in 2018, Stipe Miocic affirmed he would never behave in such a way. The reigning heavyweight champion reinforced that his personality does not fit in that kind of scenario at all.

"Yeah, I would never do that. Like, to that point. Like, I understand that he was trying to back his boy up, but also, I understand like, you know... you can't be doing that like, people get hurt," Stipe Miocic said.

"I'm constant. I'm always doing the right thing, and that's the way I was raised, you know. And if I did that, honestly, my mom would destroy me; my wife would kill me. Like, who do you think you are, you know? I would never do anything like that. I would, you know, just be who I am, but I would do it in a different way," he added.

Al Iaquinta just posted the Conor McGregor bus attack in Brooklyn from his perspective.https://t.co/NPZguOUHIp pic.twitter.com/UnbaufzpMG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 14, 2018

When asked by Beadle what he would do if he were the one inside that bus, Stipe Miocic's facial expression answered the question by itself.

"Oh, yeah... especially if my wife was on it. Ugh, game over," Stipe Miocic said.

Stipe Miocic will try to extend his reign in the heavyweight division

Stipe Miocic is the "greatest heavyweight of all time," according to UFC president Dana White. He is the first fighter in the UFC's heaviest weight class to have defended the belt in three consecutive bouts.

His wins over Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier cemented his status as the best ever among the fighters in that division. However, his reign of glory might be about to end.

A rematch with Ngannou will be the next challenge for Stipe Miocic. The two will lock horns with each other at UFC 260 on March 27. The bout will decide who will face Jon Jones, the second threat to Miocic's reign.

Jones moved up to the heavyweight division to follow his dream of becoming the undisputed best UFC fighter of all time. He is guaranteed a title fight regardless of who holds the belt after UFC 260.