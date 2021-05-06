When do all the UFC events in May 2021 start?

May promises to be an exhilarating month for UFC fans across the globe. Each week's fight card consists of dynamic and crucial fixtures that one will definitely not want to miss.

Without further ado, let's dive right into what the biggest MMA promotion in the world has in store for fight fans in May.

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

The one UFC event in May that has already taken place, UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka, is a testament to just how wild this month is shaping up to be. Of course, the highlight of the event was the brutal spinning-elbow KO of Dominic Reyes executed by Jiri Prochazka.

The co-main event introduced the fight world to the 'Giga Kick'. Giga Chikadze landed a huge body kick right to the liver of UFC legend Cub Swanson. As the latter clinched his body in pain, Giga Chikadze proceeded to bag the victory via TKO and announce his arrival to the Bantamweight division's elite.

The event took place on May 1, 2021, at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

This event was originally scheduled to be headlined by a Bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and the returning T.J. Dillashaw. Unfortunately, Dillashaw suffered a gnarly cut just above his eyebrow in training and had to pull out of the fight.

The event will now be headlined by a Flyweight bout between #6 Marina Rodriguez and #9 Michelle Waterson. Although the fighters were informed on short notice, the bout will be a 5-round main event.

Other bouts to look out for on the card are:

Donal Cerrone vs Alex Morono (Welterweight) Geogg Neal vs Neil Magny (Welterweight) Amanda Ribasa vs Angela Hill (Women's Strawweight) Ludovit Klein vs Michael Trizano (Featherweight)

Date (Main Card):

US: May 8

India: May 9

UK: May 9

Venue: UFC Apex Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Time:

USA: 8:00 p.m. EDT (Main Card), 5 p.m. EDT (Prelims)

8:00 p.m. EDT (Main Card), 5 p.m. EDT (Prelims) India: 5:30 a.m. IST (Main Card), 2:30 a.m. IST (Prelims)

5:30 a.m. IST (Main Card), 2:30 a.m. IST (Prelims) UK: 1:00 a.m. BST (Main Card), 10:00 p.m. BST (Prelims)

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

UFC 262 is not only the most hyped event to take place in May, but also the most anticipated one so far in 2021. The main event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will decide the next king of the most stacked division in the UFC, the lightweight division.

Other fights to look out for on the card are:

Tony Gerguson vs Beniel Dariush (Lightweight) Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Arajaujo Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Date (Main Card):

US: May 15

May 15 India: May 16

May 16 UK: May 16

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas.

Time:

USA: 10:00 p.m. EDT (Main Card), 8:00 p.m. EDT (Prelims), 6:15 p.m. EDT (Early prelims)

10:00 p.m. EDT (Main Card), 8:00 p.m. EDT (Prelims), 6:15 p.m. EDT (Early prelims) India: 7:30 a.m. IST (Main Card), 5:30 a.m. IST (Prelims), 3:45 a.m. (Early Prelims)

7:30 a.m. IST (Main Card), 5:30 a.m. IST (Prelims), 3:45 a.m. (Early Prelims) UK: 3:00 a.m. BST (Main Card), 1:00 a.m. BST (Prelims), 11:15 p.m. BST (Early Prelims)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

Former Bantamweight champion Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt will clash with fellow bantamweight elite Rob Font in a 5-round main event. Although the card is not fully ready yet, you can track the progress here.

Per sources, Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) vs. Rob Font (@RobSFont). May 22. Five rounds. Main event. Sick fight ... Who you got? pic.twitter.com/mAWt96o1jk — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 19, 2021

Date (Main Card):

US: May 22

May 22 India: May 23

May 23 UK: May 23

Venue: UFC Apex Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Time:

USA: 7:00 p.m. EDT (Main Card),

7:00 p.m. EDT (Main Card), India: 4:30 a.m. IST (Main Card)

4:30 a.m. IST (Main Card) UK: 12:00 a.m. BST (Main Card)

