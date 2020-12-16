Conor McGregor’s accomplishments in the Octagon are second to none.

Not only is he a great ambassador of Mixed Martial arts, but he has also helped make the sport popular with his unparalleled personality.

Conor McGregor is the first UFC fighter to hold championships in 2 separate weight divisions simultaneously (featherweight and lightweight) when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016.

He also holds the record for the fastest knockout in a UFC championship fight finishing champion Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 in 2015.

Fastest KO in a UFC title fight.

Most knockdowns in a UFC title fight.

Featherweight belt. Lightweight belt.

Champ Champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

Therefore it is interesting to observe how Conor McGregor developed an interest in MMA and how he subsequently started training for the sport.

Conor McGregor’s first love in sports was in fact football. ‘The Notorious One’ started playing football at a very young age and represented Lourdes Celtic Football Club at various junior levels.

And while Conor McGregor bullies his opponents with his verbal barrages, he himself was a victim of bullying at a young age.

This is why he joined Crumlin Boxing Club at the age of 12 to raise his confidence and to keep bullies at bay.

In 2006, at the age of 18, McGregor moved to Dublin with his family and met future UFC fighter Tom Egan who introduced him to MMA and both started training in the sport together.

Advertisement

On February 17 2008, Conor McGregor made his MMA debut as an amateur winning the fight via TKO in the first round.

It was then that he was spotted by John Kavanagh who remains his coach to date. Conor then turned professional and started training with Kavanagh at the Straight Blast Gym.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Conor McGregor set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on 23rd January as he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The two had fought earlier in 2014 at featherweight at UFC 178. Conor would win the fight via knockout in the very first round.

However, with Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement at UFC 254 and Charles Oliveira putting in a stellar performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 256, this fight will have major implications on the UFC’s lightweight championship picture.