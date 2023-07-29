“Where can I find a good buffet in Vegas?” - Michel Pereira roasted by former title challenger after missing weight for UFC 291 bout

UFC welterweight Michel Pereira's scheduled bout against No.7 ranked contender, Stephen Thompson at UFC 291 was scrapped off the main card after he failed to make weight.

Pereira came in at 174 pounds, three pounds excess of the 171 pound limit for welterweights at the weigh-ins. Although cutting weight is the most arduous process during fight week, Pereira was shown no mercy by his fellow colleague on Twitter.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson got on Twitter to troll Pereira following the cancellation of his welterweight bout against 'Wonderboy'. Brunson hilariously asked Pereira for buffet suggestions as he wrote:

"Michel Pereira where can I find a good buffet in Vegas ? Asking for a friend !? [face with tears of joy emojis]"

Check out Derek Brunson's tweet below:

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Michel Pereira where can I find a good buffet in Vegas ? Asking for a friend !?

Michel Pereira previously missed weight in 2019 in what was only his second fight in the UFC. He was set to face Tristan Connelly at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje and missed weight by two pounds. However, the fight was not scrapped and went ahead as scheduled with Pereira forfeiting 30% of his purse.

He was upset by Connelly following a thriller of a fight that also won the Fight of the Night bonus. However, Pereira was ineligible for the bonus due to missing weight.

Stephen Thompson issues strong statement against fighters missing weight after withdrawing from Michel Pereira bout

Stephen Thompson was not too happy about having to withdraw from his scheduled UFC 291 bout against Michel Pereira.

He explained his decision in a statement issued on social media where he mentioned having made weight throughout his UFC career of 11 years. Thompson also outlined his goal to pursue the UFC welterweight championship and stated that he could not afford to risk it against fighters who missed weight.

Thompson cited his own fight against Darren Till in 2018 where his opponent was overweight and consequently Thompson lost a close decision to 'The Gorilla'.

He wrote:

"If I don't finish my opponent, I risk losing a decision, even if it's a split decision as what happened when I fought Darren Till and almost the same exact scenario played out back then.

"Fighters who miss weight face far too few consequences and are often allowed to fight with a significant competitive advantage. This appears to be happening more and more these days.

"Hopefully the decision to not move forward with the fight will discourage others from missing weight in the future."

