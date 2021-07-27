"Where's your Bentley, brother?" Khabib Nurmagomedov pokes fun at Daniel Cormier as he pulls up in a Prius

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier are good friends who they keep pulling each other's legs every now and then. It's well known that neither DC nor Khabib are in the business of showing off their material wealth and like to keep a low profile. So when Cormier recently pulled up in a Toyota Prius, Nurmagomedov cheekily asked him about his Bentley.

In a recently released video clip doing rounds on the internet, Khabib Nurmagomedov can be seen poking fun at his friend and teammate Cormier after he pulled up in a Prius.

"Okay humble guy, you come with Prius? Where's your Bentley brother?" said Khabib, breaking into a laugh as DC comes and gives him a hug.

Daniel Cormier and Khabib Nurmagomedov are thick as thieves. Despite being dominant former champions in the UFC, they have treated the MMA world to many amusing and heartwarming interactions over the years.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier's friendship has grown with time

'The Eagle' and 'DC' have been teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy for many years now. Over time, their bond strengthened and the pair became good friends who've always had each other's backs. Nurmagomedov even thanked Cormier in his retirement speech following UFC 254.

During the UFC 260 pre-show, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained what it was like to train with Cormier at AKA. He said Cormier is usually a fun guy to hang around with but transforms into a killer when he's training.

"Training with this guy is like, all of these years, since like 2012, same time it was fun but same time it was very hard. Because he's like very funny, he likes to joke but when time comes, he stop and he work very hard. He knows like, same time he's like very funny and sometimes he joke. But when time comes, he kill everybody in the gym" said Nurmagomedov.

Khabib on Daniel Cormier 😂 this is gold #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/AEZwTxXiw1 — next upp (@Nextuppwegot) August 18, 2019

Both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier are happily retired and unlikely to compete inside the octagon again.

