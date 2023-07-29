"Where's Mike Perry at?" - UFC welterweight's "BMF Mount Rushmore" comprising of Krazy Horse triggers hilarious reactions

UFC 291 will be headlined by a clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, who will battle for the BMF title.

In the build-up to this weekend's incredible pay-per-view card, the UFC released a video of a number of fighters listing their Mount Rushmore of BMF fighters throughout MMA history.

This trend has now carried across to Twitter, as UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley shared his list with fans online. His inclusions sparked a number of hilarious reactions from fans, particularly his choice to include MMA fighter Charles 'Krazy Horse' Bennett.

'Krazy Horse's' antics, both in and out of the cage, have made him known to fans across the world, but Joaquin Buckley's decision to put him in the list was laughed off by fans.

'New Mansa's list also included Kimbo Slice, Melvin Manhoef and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

See the post below:

One fan believed that Mike Perry, who has joked about being of African descent in the past, should have been included in the list.

See fan reactions below:

"Krazy horse might be the funniest MMA fighter I can remember"

"I don't see Mike Perry on there"

"Idk if you know what the "B" in BMF stands for"

"where's CM Punk"

"Outside Rampage lol This maybe the MID AF Mount Rushmore"

"U should get the CTE belt"

"Krazy horse sleeps Kimbo"

"krazy horse was a mf dog"

Screenshot of Twitter reactions to Joaquin Buckley's BMF Mount Rushmore

UFC stars name their BMF Mount Rushmore

The BMF title will be on the line this weekend in an incredible lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, set to headline UFC 291.

Ahead of their clash, the promotion released a YouTube video of numerous fighters naming their "BMF Mount Rushmore". There were many common picks, with Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal being mentioned the most, the two men the 'BMF title' was created for.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski named both Diaz and Masvidal, along with Donald Cerrone and his teammate and close friend Israel Adesanya.

Dustin Poirier's initial picks also included Diaz, 'Gamebred' and Cerrone, as well as Wanderlei Silva, but 'The Diamond' went on to name several others such as MIchael Bisping, Eddie Alvarez and Robbie Lawler.

Justin Gaethje's list included Chuck Liddell, Nick Diaz and Brandon Moreno.

Watch the video below: