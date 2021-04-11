Where is UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern from?

UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern was born in Phoenix, Arizona and is of American nationality. Although McKenzie Dern is an American, she speaks English with a thick Brazilian accent. This has led to several theories with videos, message boards, forums and even podcasts having featured discussions about her accent.

One particular theory even suggested that Mackenzie Dern had purposefully changed her accent in order to appeal to the Brazilian market. However Dern's accent stems from her bilingual upbringing, her father a being a native Portuguese speaker, Wellington 'Megaton' Dias.

Wellington Dias is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) practitioner, and a 6th degree black belt of the Gracie Humaitá jiu-jitsu association under Royler Gracie.

Ahead of her bout with Ashley Yoder at UFC 222, Mackenzie Dern shared insights about the new found attention in her accent. Taking it as a compliment, Dern told Ariel Helwani of ESPN:

"Yeah, it's so flattering, you know? (Laughs) You know, I haven't seen this video and I won't watch it. I think it's just funny how they're talking about it and I think after my UFC fights they'll pay more attention to my fighting. But, they're paying so much attention to this - it's a compliment. I think people are starting to understand this is me, it's who I am. I think it will pass in a while."

Mackenzie Dern will take home extra cash yet again

Mackenzie Dern, along with Mateusz Gamrot, was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus at UFC Vegas 23. However, Dern is no stranger to bonuses having taken home an extra $50k in three of her last four outings.

While Dern has always been considered a threat at the strawweight division, her latest win might have established her as a legitimate title contender. Mackenzie Dern expertly took Nina Nunes to the ground and set up an armbar to get the submission at 4:48 in the opening round. Of Nunes, who was returning to the Octagon after childbirth, Dern said:

"It feels so good. Nina is such a great girl. Nina is so respectful. I look up to her so much. The fact that we’re both moms, I have a really good connection because of that."