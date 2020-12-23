Where to watch Mike Tyson mysteries - the animated television series on the ex-world champion boxer

To say that Mike Tyson has had a cultural impact throughout his boxing career would be stating the obvious.

Mike Tyson is the youngest heavyweight boxing champion of all time. Consequently, his life inside and outside the ring has attracted a lot of eyeballs from a relatively early age.

And while ‘Iron’ Mike was a hothead in his earlier days, he has mellowed down quite a bit after his professional retirement.

His recovery from substance abuse has helped him in this regard.

Mike Tyson recently has not been shy to make fun of himself and has been at his self-deprecating humourous best on several occasions.

One of these endeavors which showed Mike Tyson’s comic side was the TV series Mike Tyson Mysteries.

The show was about Tyson solving mysteries with his adopted daughter and a sarcastic pigeon.

The show had Mike Tyson voicing himself along with veteran comedian Norm Macdonald voicing the pigeon.

It aired for four seasons before being canceled in 2020.

The popularity of the series can be gauged by the fact that many fans were left shocked when they heard the series will not be continued for a fifth season.

Waking up & remembering Mike Tyson Mysteries got canceled pic.twitter.com/uZSKF8X9sj — rodin rodin (@rodinrodin7) December 17, 2020

The hilarious series though is not just a cult classic, it also holds a rating of 8.1 on IMDB and has been applauded for its dark humor by many critics.

People in North America can view the series on various platforms such as Netflix (USA and Canada), Amazon, and Hulu.

Unfortunately, the series is not available on any streaming platforms in India.

However, Indian fans can easily purchase DVDs on online shopping websites.

Mike Tyson returned to the ring in November 2020

Mike Tyson made his return to the boxing ring after 15 years as he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight.

Such was the anticipation for the bout that the PPV broke the pre-sales record to become the most anticipated event in combat sports history.

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Although the special rules prevented anyone from winning or losing, Mike Tyson looked sharp and fit and would have won the fight if scoring was involved.

