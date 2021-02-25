Where will the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match take place?

The boxing match between YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight Ben Askren is going to take place in Atlanta, Georgia. The bout is set to happen on April 17.

Jake Paul made his debut in the world of boxing in 2020, fighting fellow-YouTuber AnEsonGib in January. His second professional match happened in November last year when he beat former NBA star Nate Robinson with a violent knockout.

According to Mike Coppinger from Boxing Insider and The Athletic, the promotion company Triller has set the event's location to Atlanta.

"Sources: The Jake Paul-Ben Askren fight on April 17 will be staged in Atlanta. Second event for Triller after Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition in November. That one took place in Los Angeles." Coppinger reported.

Sources: The Jake Paul-Ben Askren fight on April 17 will be staged in Atlanta. Second event for Triller after Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition in November. That one took place in LA — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 25, 2021

The event will be the second of the kind organized by Triller. In November 2020, the entertainment platform promoted the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson to the ring, where the 54-year-old pugilist drew with Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul has found his next opponent.



It's a former MMA champion but not the Notorious 🥊



He'll face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in April. pic.twitter.com/y5augQLZwb — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) January 26, 2021

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani earlier this year, Jake Paul, who fought in that card with Tyson, heaped praise on Triller for their promoting efforts to that event.

"Triller put on one of the best boxing events we've seen. [With] musical performances... everything about it was just shocking: Mike Tyson coming back, Israel Adesanya commentating. It was one of the best events," Jake Paul remembered.

The internet celebrity said that he expects nothing less than that when he enters the ring making opposition to Ben Askren next month.

"That's what we plan on doing on April 17, breaking more records, shattering pay-per-view numbers, musical performances, crazy under-cards. April 17 is going to be a movie," Jake Paul added.

What does Jake Paul want next if he beats Ben Askren?

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Jake Paul never hid that his boxing career's primary goal is to fight and beat UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The YouTuber has continually provoked and challenged the MMA champion to face him inside the ring.

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul clarified what his objectives in this unexpected journey are.

"If you told me three years ago that this is what I would be doing: Headlining a global pay-per-view event in my third fight ever; breaking a pay-per-view record in my second fight ever; I just wouldn't believe you," Jake Paul said.

"So, to gauge where this could possibly go in one to two to three fights... This could become four times as big in two fights from now," Jake Paul predicted. "I think my ultimate goal is to knock out someone like a Nate Diaz and/or a Conor McGregor. And, you know, just to make history, man. And just to have fun doing it."