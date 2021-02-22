Which Conor McGregor fight did Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman attend? 

When Conor Mcgregor faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside a boxing ring in Vegas, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman turned up with a crew to watch the spectacle. Chadwick Boseman posted a picture of himself on Twitter at the highly anticipated boxing match alongside stars Jamie Foxx, Nas and Sean Combs AKA Puff Daddy.

According to reports, Chadwick Boseman was a huge fan of MMA and had received training in the sport. However, Chadwick Boseman wasn't getting trained to pursue a professional career in MMA, but for his role in 'Black Panther'. Conor McGregor shed light on Chadwick Boseman's training regime through an Instagram post.

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on 28th August, 2020 after battling colon cancer since 2016. The news was first made public by his family via Twitter. However, Conor McGregor was not the only UFC star who was a fan of Boseman as a lot of UFC stars took to social media to offer their condolences.

Conor Mcgregor faced Floyd Mayweather in 2017

Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in August of 2017 at T-mobile arena, Las Vegas in a big-money dream fight. Mayweather was so confident about his ability to beat Conor McGregor that he conceded the first three rounds to measure the Irishman's skillset.

However, when Mayweather smiled at Conor McGregor at the end of the first quarter, it was evident that the boxer had a plan. The systemic dismantling of McGregor started in round four, and by round 8, Mayweather was picking the 'Irishman' apart. The Irishman lost finally lost the bout via TKO in round 10.

Conor McGregor said in the post-fight interview:

"He's composed, he's not that fast, he's not that powerful, but boy is he composed in there. I thought it was close though, and I thought it was a bit of an early stoppage. I was just a little fatigued. He was just a lot more composed with his shots."

Floyd Mayweather later revealed that he could have ended the fight much earlier if he wanted to. Talking to Drink Champs on Revolt TV, Floyd Mayweather said:

"If I wanted to go out there and f** him up and blaze him right out the gate, I could've did that. But my thing is this, if I would've did that, then there wouldn't have been a part two."