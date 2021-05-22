"That would be a fun fight!" - Dana White reveals what's next for Michael Chandler after UFC 262 loss

UFC president Dana White has revealed that a fight against Justin Gaethje could be next for Michael Chandler.

The number four-ranked lightweight contender has had an electric start to his UFC career in 2021, starting with a spectacular knockout win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257. Then, at UFC 262, Michael Chandler came within a whisker of beating Charles Oliveira for the 155-pound title - only to fall short after a fantastic rally from 'Do Bronx' in the second round.

Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje next?

The former Bellator star has proven himself to be one to watch at the top of the lightweight division, and during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Dana White made it clear that something big is coming for Chandler.

“There’s a few options, a few opportunities. He could fight Gaethje, we’ll see. We don’t have anything done yet but that makes sense. That’d be a fun fight. Imagine Chandler and Gaethje!”

Justin Gaethje hasn’t fought in the UFC since being beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 in October 2020, with many wondering if and when 'The Highlight' will return to the octagon.

Despite the defeat, he’s still widely considered one of the most exciting fighters in the entire promotion and, beyond that, in all mixed martial arts.

On the other hand, Michael Chandler isn’t getting any younger and has reiterated in the past that he’s “here for a good time, not a long time.” He’s been put up against two really tough opponents, and even though he’s only gone 1-1 in those contests, his stock still rose considerably despite falling short in his push to become a UFC champion.

'Iron' Mike made it clear that he still believes he can hold the gold, potentially within the next twelve months, but he’d need an awful lot to go his way for that to happen.

Michael Chandler is a goal-orientated person, which is what’s allowed him to get to where he’s at in this sport, but he’s also already proving himself as a company man. When the UFC calls, he will be there to take the call, which can only mean good things for him moving forward.

