"We rub each other the wrong way" - Robert Whittaker reveals which UFC fighter he doesn't get along with

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker recently revealed which UFC fighter he doesn’t get along with. Whittaker, also known as 'The Reaper', is widely considered to be the number one contender in the middleweight rankings right now.

Ever since he lost the UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker has beaten Darren Till and Jared Cannonier to re-establish himself as one of the most fearsome competitors at 185 pounds.

The Robert Whittaker-Israel Adesanya feud continues

As it turns out, Whittaker and Adesanya’s rivalry goes beyond just fighting. Whittaker revealed during a recent interview with Submission Radio that he and Izzy just don’t get along.

"We rub each other the wrong way. We don’t really get along and that’s fine. You don’t need to get along with everybody," said Whittaker.

“I’m sure it annoys him [Whittaker being more beloved in the Oceania region] just because of the fact that we don’t get along," added Whittaker.

This dynamic has always been apparent whenever the two men have been in the same room together, whether it was at UFC 243 when they met for the title or during various media events.

While Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya may not have communicated all that much since their first meeting, but the Reaper isn’t far away from a shot at the title.

After initially being scheduled to fight Paulo Costa, with the winner likely meeting Adesanya again in a rematch, Robert Whittaker will now lock horns with Kelvin Gastelum. The two were previously booked to fight for the UFC middleweight crown at UFC 234, but Whittaker pulled out of the bout just hours before the event.

This time around. the pairing feels a bit strange given that Gastelum is 1-3 in his last four fights. However, if Whittaker wants to make a statement, finishing a fighter like Gastelum would be an impressive way to do it. If Whittaker can secure a finish, a rematch against his old foe Israel Adesanya will be on the cards.