"Who am I to throw offers to the biggest star in boxing?" - Shakur Stevenson bows down to 'PPV star' Gervonta Davis, claims fate of fight is upon him

Shakur Stevenson has called out multiple fighters over the past several months, however, he has not called out Gervonta Davis. 'Sugar' recently shared the reasoning behind that as he labeled 'Tank' as the biggest star in the sport of boxing.

Speaking to Gillie da King and Wallo267 on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the former two-division world champion claimed that Davis is the fighter he would like the most to face. When asked why the fight hadn't been made, Stevenson responded:

"I'm not Tank at the end of the day. I'm going to be real. I'm a real n***a so I'm going to tell y'all the truth. I'm not Tank. He's the biggest star. He's the pay-per-view star. I can't throw no offers to Tank. Who am I to throw an offer to the biggest star in boxing? What am I going to offer him? What?"

He continued:

"It don't make sense so that would have to be on their part, on their team, to want to do that. I want to do that. I would love that. I think that's the best fight in boxing, if we're speaking skills wise. He's not going to tell y'all that because however he be thinking, he thinks the way that he thinks, but me truthfully, I think that's the best fight in boxing and I want to prove to the world who I truly am."

Check out Shakur Stevenson's comments on facing Gervonta Davis below:

Expand Tweet

Stevenson will face Edwin dos Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight title after negotiations with Devin Haney and Frank Martin fell through. Davis, on the other hand, does not have a bout scheduled. However, rumors have suggested that a rematch with Isaac Cruz could be next for the WBA lightweight champion.

Gervonta Davis' trainer previously called out Shakur Stevenson

While Shakur Stevenson has put the onus on Gervonta Davis to bring a bout between the two to fruition, the latter's trainer Kenny Ellis previously called out 'Sugar'. Speaking in a self-recorded video, he flipped a coin to decide on 'Tank's next opponent, stating:

"Heads Devin, Tails Shakur. It’s tails. Shakur, call your team and tell them you want Tank and whoever is not willing to make it happen, get rid of they a**. You the boss. The fighter is the boss. If Bob Arum don’t want it, tell him let you out the f**king contract cause we want the smoke... We don't need no more warm ups. We want Shakur next."

Check out Kenny Ellis' comments on Gervonta Davis facing Shakur Stevenson below:

Expand Tweet

While both fighters seem ready to clash, it is unlikely that a bout between the two will transpire anytime soon. Stevenson holds a record of 20-0, with 10 wins via knockout. Meanwhile, Davis is 29-0, with 27 wins via knockout.