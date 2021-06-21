Who is Amanda Cerny and what is her relationship with Logan Paul?

Amanda Cerny is a model and fitness professional who was with Logan Paul for a brief period.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Cerny is an actress, director and model best known for her YouTube channel, which has amassed 2.78 million subscribers.

The former Vine star has appeared in films such as The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020), Rim of the World (2019) and The Deleted (2016).

Amanda Cerny dated Logan in 2016, and the pair pretty much vlogged their entire relationship.

It was probably the most public Logan Paul has been regarding a relationship and there is plenty of evidence of their love life on their social media accounts. However, they didn't last very long and the relationship fizzled out by 2017.

Amanda Cerny recently posted a photo on Instagram with who appears to be her new boyfriend, Johannes Bartl.

Amanda Cerny is impressed by how much Logan Paul has grown

Logan Paul recently fought Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition boxing match inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Paul impressed many by merely surviving eight rounds with the former multi-division world champion, including his ex-girlfriend Amanda Cerny.

In the aftermath of the bout, Cerny took to Instagram to congratulate Paul and lauded the progress he has made over the years.

She also uploaded videos of a date where the duo can be seen sporting 'squid' hats and wrote in the caption-

"From a squid to a boxer who just successfully entertained millions of us by fighting 8 rounds against one of the greatest boxers alive @floydmayweather! @Loganpaul, I’m so proud of how much you have grown as a human being - not just in followers haha , how hard you work, how loyal you remain to your family/friends and for proving to everyone who witnessed tonight that no matter how big your goals are, you can achieve them! DREAM BIG against all odds, every day as your focus determines your reality. Love you!"

Both Logan Paul and Amanda Cerny seem to have moved on as Cerny is in a relationship with Bartl, while Paul, 26, is reportedly single

