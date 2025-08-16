  • home icon
Who is Baisangur Susurkaev? All about the DWCS standout who secured UFC 319 feature just days after impressive KO victory 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Aug 16, 2025 02:21 GMT
Baisangur Susurkaev will make his promotional debut at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Baisangur Susurkaev will make his promotional debut at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Baisangur Susurkaev is grabbing the headlines after wasting little time turning his Dana White Contender Series triumph into a UFC opportunity. Just four days after his highlight finish, the unbeaten middleweight will step into the octagon at UFC 319 in Chicago.

At only 24, Susurkaev holds a perfect 9-0 professional record with eight knockouts. His fights rarely leave the opening round, with seven first-round stoppages and four wins inside a single minute.

The Chechen native is a proven finisher but also brings strong credentials outside MMA. He was the 2019 Russian National Pankration Champion and earlier this month claimed gold at the Jiu-Jitsu World League Pan Americans in California.

Since moving to Miami in 2023, Susurkaev has trained at Kill Cliff FC alongside elite names and has prepared for the UFC stage with his brother, who shares the same dream. He began MMA in 2018 before realizing his natural ability could lead him to a professional career.

Outside competition, Susurkaev is married and has two kids, a boy and a girl. He previously worked as a laborer in Chechnya and later as a delivery driver and furniture mover after moving to the United States.

Nicknamed 'Hunter' for his knockout streak, he admires Jon Jones and aspires to train with the American fighter and Ilia Topuria. He also said in a Q&A session with the UFC that he would like to meet Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khamzat Chimaev claims Baisangur Susurkaev is better than him at UFC 319 press conference

Tensions flared ahead of UFC 319 as Eric Nolan poked a verbal jab at his opponent, Baisangur Susurkaev, calling him Khamzat Chimaev’s sidekick. He said:

"I know he's Khamzat Chimaev's little butt buddy, but he's not Khamzat Chimaev."

The comments quickly drew a strong reaction from Chimaev, who jumped in to back his teammate. Chimaev made it clear that he views Susurkaev as a serious threat. He replied:

"He's better than me, bro, don't worry, he's gonna knock you out."

Susurkaev, still finding his English, responded directly with a short challenge to Nolan. He said that he'll "smash" him when they square off inside the octagon at UFC 319.

Check out the full exchange below:

