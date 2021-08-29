Who is Bert Marcus, the writer-producer who directed the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Triller Fight Club event?

The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view on April 17, 2021, was a four-hour-long Triller Fight Club event directed by Emmy-winning writer-producer Bert Marcus.

Jake Paul went on to pick up a first-round knockout victory over Ben Askren in the high-profile bout. Jake Paul is now set to face Tyron Woodley next on Sunday, August 29, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The production, staged at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, covered the entirety of the venue with approximately 65 cameras, 196 lights, and five rigs, giving the viewers a complete, immersive experience from their homes.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren will take place at the Mercedes-Benz stadium, Atlanta. PPV tickets are now available. pic.twitter.com/p9Yh3aRKkB — YouTube Boxing 🥊 (@Youtube_Boxing_) March 8, 2021

Who is Bert Marcus?

Bert Marcus is an American scriptwriter, director, and producer with nine productions under his belt to date. He is also the founder and CEO of Bert Marcus Productions.

As per IMDb, Bert Marcus is credited as the producer of nine movies and documentaries and the writer-director of three documentaries.

Bert Marcus Productions' latest projects include HBO's documentary The Apollo, based on groundbreaking achievements from African-American performers and public figures, which won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary. Another is the non-fiction special and Netflix documentary The American Meme. This revolves around social media influencer culture, starring Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber.

Bert Marcus was the ideal choice to direct the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV event

The entertainment segment of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event featured several top artists, including Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Diplo, Major Lazer, and The Black Keys. The event also featured the new hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40.

The entire entertainment extravaganza of the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view event was helped by the "creative genius" and "storytelling vision" of Bert Marcus, as per what Triller Network co-controlling shareholder Ryan Kavanaugh told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

"This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match. By bringing in the creative genius Bert Marcus and pairing his unique storytelling vision with his unmatched shooting style, the Fight Club event is going to shock and awe people. An all-star artist line-up with a boxing card that mixes pop culture phenoms, legends and rising stars; we are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before," Ryan Kavanaugh said.

Bert Marcus, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, stated that he was privileged to be working with a company that was looking to "revolutionize the great American sport of boxing," especially during a time when people were being robbed of "important cultural experiences" because of the deadly pandemic.

